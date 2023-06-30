UFC Vegas 76: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov kicks off the prelims with a fight in the women's flyweight division between Ivana Petrovic and Luana Carolina. Petrovic is coming into her UFC debut with an undefeated record at 6-0 meanwhile, Carolina is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in her career. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Petrovic-Carolina prediction and pick.

Ivana Petrovic (6-0) is the former ARES FC Flyweight champion and defended her title before getting signed by the UFC and making her debut this weekend at UFC Vegas 76. She has finished five of her six wins making her a dangerous opposition for those in the flyweight division.

Luana Carolina (8-4) looked like she had some promise when she came off back-to-back wins against Poliana Botelho and Lupita Godinez but she has since lost two straight. With her back now against the wall she will have to overcome a size disadvantage for the first time in her career when she takes on promotional newcomer Ivana Petrovic.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 76 Odds: Ivana Petrovic-Luana Carolina Odds

Ivana Petrovic: -225

Luana Carolina: +180

Over 2.5 Rounds: -280

Under 2.5 Round: +200

How to Watch Ivana Petrovic vs. Luana Carolina

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Ivana Petrovic Will Win

Petrovic is currently unbeaten with a 6-0 MMA record, with 5 of her wins coming via TKO or submission. This shows that she is a dangerous opponent for Carolina to be facing with her back is against the wall.

Petrovic is known for her striking skills, particularly her powerful punches and kicks. She also has a strong submission game, with two of her wins coming via submission. If she can use her striking to set up takedowns and transitions to submissions, she could potentially finish Carolina.

Why Luana Carolina Will Win

Carolina has more professional MMA experience than Petrovic. Carolina has a record of eight wins and four losses, while Petrovic has a record of six wins and zero losses. Carolina has also fought in the UFC before, which means she has experience fighting at the highest level of the sport.

Carolina is known for her striking skills, as she likes to do most of her best work on the feet and at range with her long limbs. She has the ability to just outwork her opponents with a ton of volume thrown while being to maintain distance. If she is able to keep her range, throw volume and defend the takedowns or stay out of the clinch she has a very good chance of scoring the upset and giving Petrovic her very first loss.

Final Ivana Petrovic-Luana Carolina Prediction & Pick

Luana Carolina has a tough matchup in a must-win fight against Ivana Petrovic. Petrovic is able to match her size and if she is able to utilize her size and strength to get inside the reach and in the clinch against Carolina, she should have no problem taking her to the mat. If Petrovic is able to take Carolina to the mat that could be all she wrote and that is exactly what I expect to happen in this flyweight matchup.

Final Ivana Petrovic-Luana Carolina Prediction & Pick: Ivana Petrovic (-225), Over 2.5 Rounds (-280)