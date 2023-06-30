UFC Vegas 76: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov keeps it moving on the prelims with a fight in the featherweight division between Joanderson Brito and promotional newcomer Westin Wilson. Brito is coming off back-to-back wins meanwhile, Wilson has won each of his last three coming into short notice debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Brito-Wilson prediction and pick.

Joanderson Brito (14-3-1) is coming off back-to-back stoppage victories and is looking for his third one in a row when he takes on short-notice newcomer Justin Wilson. Brito was originally slated to fight Khusein Askhabov but he had to pull out due to injury.

Westin Wilson (16-7) is riding a three-fight winning streak into the biggest fight of his career against Joanderson Brito. He has a tall task ahead of him but having training partners like Stephen Thompson will certainly help him get ready for an opportunity for this.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 76 Odds: Joanderson Brito-Westin Wilson Odds

Joanderson Brito: -1800

Westin Wilson: +880

Over 1.5 Rounds: +225

Under 1.5 Round: -310

How to Watch Joanderson Brito vs. Westin Wilson

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Joanderson Brito Will Win

Brito has a significant advantage in terms of high-level experience. He has fought in 18 professional MMA fights, winning 14 of them. On the other hand, Wilson has only fought in 23 professional MMA fights, winning 16 of them. Brito's experience in the octagon will give him an edge over Wilson.

Brito has a more well-rounded skill set than Wilson. Brito is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has a strong ground game. He also has good striking skills and has won several fights by knockout. Wilson, on the other hand, is primarily a grappler and has limited striking skills. Brito's ability to fight both on the ground and on the feet will make it difficult for Wilson to find a weakness in his game.

Why Westin Wilson Will Win

Wilson is an opportunistic submission grappler with 11 wins by submission. He has also won five fights by knockout and has the ability to end the fight on the feet or on the mat. Brito, on the other hand, has a more well-rounded skill set but has only won four fights by knockout in his career. Wilson's grappling ability could be the key to victory in this matchup.

Wilson has a three-fight win streak coming into this fight. Although the level of competition he has faced is not as high as Brito's, his recent success will give him confidence going into the fight. Being how Brito was getting ready for Askhabov it could throw him off his game having to fight Wilson on short notice.

Final Joanderson Brito-Westin Wilson Prediction & Pick

This is an extremely tough short-notice debut for anyone let alone Westin Wilson. Wilson has the skills to be in the UFC but Joanderson Brito is a dangerous proposition to navigate through. Ultimately, Wilson will have some early success being the taller and longer fighter until Brito finds his timing and lands something big eventually putting him out in the first round.

Final Joanderson Brito-Westin Wilson Prediction & Pick: Joanderson Brito First Round KO/TKO (+140); Under 1.5 Rounds (-310)