UFC Vegas 76: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov kicks off the prelims with a fight in the welterweight division between Max Griffin and Michael Morales. Griffin is coming from a hard-fought split-decision win in his last bout meanwhile, Morales is undefeated with 14-straight wins. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Griffin-Morales prediction and pick.

Max Griffin (19-9) has quietly amassed a 4-1 record in his last 5 fights and has looked the best he has in a while at age 37. He has shown that still has the power and the skills that can make it a tough fight for anyone in the middleweight division, especially a young up-and-coming prospect like Michael Morales. Griffin will look to big brother Morales this weekend at UFC Vegas 76.

Michael Morales (14-0) has been looking like a potential title contender just two fights into his UFC career. He is coming off back-to-back knockout victories against Adam Fugitt and Trevin Giles, and will be looking to make it three in a row when he takes on his stiffest competition to date in Max Griffin at UFC Vegas 76.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 76 Odds: Max Griffin-Michael Morales Odds

Max Griffin: +210

Michael Morales: -265

Over 2.5 Rounds: -134

Under 2.5 Round: +104

How to Watch Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Max Griffin Will Win

Griffin has fought in 23 professional MMA fights, winning 16 of them. He has also fought against some of the best fighters in the welterweight division, including Colby Covington and Carlos Condit. Morales, on the other hand, has only fought in 14 professional MMA fights, winning all of them but against no one on the same wavelength that Griffin has fought.

Griffin has shown the necessary skills to navigate big power punchers like Morales. He has the power to knock out Morales, the speed and movement to outstrike him, and the wrestling to take him down and control him for large portions of the fight. If he is on his best game like he has been in his recent form he can give the undefeated prospect the hardest fight of his career.

Why Michael Morales Will Win

Morales is an undefeated prospect that has been on a tear in his professional MMA career, winning all 14 of his fights. He has won 12 of his 14 wins inside the distance with 11 knockouts and 1 submission. This shows that he has the ability to win fights and could continue his success against Griffin.

Griffin has stated that he feels disrespected by his matchup against Morales. While this motivation could push him to perform at his best, it could also add extra pressure and affect his performance in the octagon. Morales is 14 years younger than the veteran Griffin and if the wear and tear starts to show in this fight against Morales it will certainly be his downfall.

Final Max Griffin-Michael Morales Prediction & Pick

Max Griffin has revitalized his career over the last two years and really has looked the best version of himself. He still has the power that he possessed during his time in the UFC and the ability to just outwork his opponents. Unfortunately in this matchup, Morales should have him beat in every facet of the game. Morales is the heavier hitter, the faster fighter, and more skilled just about everywhere. As long as Morales doesn't get taught a vet lesson from Griffin he should rack up his third consecutive knockout victory in as many fights in his UFC career.

Final Max Griffin-Michael Morales Prediction & Pick: Michael Morales (-265), Over 2.5 Rounds (-134)