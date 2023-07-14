UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva continues on the prelims with a fight in the lightweight division between Carl Deaton III and Alexander Munoz. Deaton III is coming off a short-notice debut loss in his last fight meanwhile, Munoz has lost two straight in the octagon and this is his first fight in 27 months. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Munoz-Deaton prediction and pick.

Alexander Munoz (6-2) coming off back-to-back losses and a 27-month layoff into this fight. He revealed it was his second ACL tear that has kept him out all of these months and he was just taking the needed time to recover back to health. Now healthy and ready to go, he is looking for his first octagon victory when he takes on Carl Deaton III this weekend.

Carl Deaton III (17-6) came into his short-notice debut fight against Joe Solecki riding a two-fight winning streak which saw him defeat former UFC fighter, Justin Jaynes. Unfortunately, his fight against Solecki was too much for him to overcome as he was submitted via rear-naked choke in round two. He will now attempt to get his first win inside the octagon as he takes on Team Alpha Male's Alexander Munoz.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 77 Odds: Alexander Munoz-Carl Deaton III Odds

Alexander Munoz: -192

Carl Deaton III: +154

Over 2.5 Rounds: -235

Under 2.5 Rounds: +180

How to Watch Alexander Munoz vs. Carl Deaton III

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Alexander Munoz Will Win

Alexander Munoz got his name out there when he beat Nick Newell on the Contender Series. He then took a short-notice fight against a tough competitor in Nasrat Haqparast that he ultimately lost. He is still winless in his UFC career and this will be his first fight in 27 months after surgery on his torn ACL.

He is a Team Alpha Male product with a wrestling background so he will look to go in there and try to replicate the same success that Joe Solecki had in Deaton III's debut fight. If the ring rust doesn't phase him being out for a long period of time he could come in there and finally get his first win in his UFC career.

Why Carl Deaton III Will Win

Carl Deaton III is a skilled submission grappler that has finished nine of his 17 wins by submission. While Munoz is a decorated wrestler that likes to take his fights to the mat, Deaton III is the more experienced submission grappler of the two.

While he did get submitted in his short-notice fight against Joe Solecki he still has the upper hand if Munoz and Deaton III get into scrambles on the mat. There is also no quit in Deaton III as he is always pushing the pace, being the aggressor, and looking to take the fight to his opponents and can really wear down Munoz as long as he is able to defend the takedowns and make him work then he can take over in the later rounds and possibly get the finish.

Final Alexander Munoz-Carl Deaton III Prediction & Pick

This is a tough fight to get a read on because we really don't know how Alexander Munoz will perform coming off the lengthy layoff. What we do know is that Deaton III has trouble defending takedowns and getting back to his feet which should bode well for Munoz in his return fight. As long as he isn't a shell of his former self, he should be able to utilize his wrestling and grappling to neutralize any type of offense Deaton III will try to mount and get the unanimous decision victory.

Final Alexander Munoz-Carl Deaton III Prediction & Pick: Alexander Munoz (-192), Over 2.5 Rounds (-235)