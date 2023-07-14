The Main Card of UFC Vegas 77 is finally here and we'll be bringing you another prediction and pick for this next bout in the Lightweight (155 lb) Division. Morocco's own Ottman Azaitar will be taking on Argentina's young prospect Francisco Prado. This one should be electric! Check out our UFC odds series for our Azaitar-Prado prediction and pick.

Ottman Azaitar is 13-1 as a professional fighter and has gone 2-1 since joining the UFC. Fighting since 2014, Azaitar was relatively late to the UFC at 30 years old but has since capitalized on his opportunities. After winning his debut and taking down Khama Worthy in the following fight, Azaitar met his match when he was TKO'd by Matt Frevola his last time out. He'll look to turn it around against a much younger prospect. Azaitar stands 5'8″ with a 71-inch reach.

Francisco Prado is 11-1 in his fighting career and has gone 0-1 in his UFC fights thus far. He made his debut on short notice against a much more experienced opponent in Jamie Mullarkey. Still, Prado was able to stand his ground and fight to the distance, showing that he has a lot of potential and room to grow in the sport. Prado stands 5'11” with a 76-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 77 Odds: Ottman Azaitar-Francisco Prado Odds

Ottman Azaitar: -104

Francisco Prado: -122

Over (1.5) rounds: +130

Under (1.5) rounds: -166

How to Watch Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7: 00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Ottman Azaitar Will Win

Ottman Azaitar has only fought three times since 2019 and his last win was in 2020. At his age, the inactivity from fighting isn't the greatest strategy when coming into a fight against an active 21-year old, but Azaitar is hoping that his veteran prowess can shine through and he can pull out the win. He's the much stronger grappler in this one and could see a lot of success if he's able to bring Prado down and secure a wristlock. Still, Azaitar usually choses to stand and box so he'll be more focused on cutting angles in the striking rather than wrestling.

Azaitar looked very good in his first two UFC wins and picked up many exciting finishes on the regional circuit. While he may not be as athletic, he has equal finishing power to Prado and has done a better job at finding his mark. If he choses to start fast, this fight could be over in a hurry. However, Azaitar can see a lot of success if he's patient and drags this boxing match into the third round.

Why Francisco Prado Will Win

Francisco Prado is still a very young prospect at just 21 years of age but he fights wise beyond his years. He's a very developed striker and puts a lot of power behind each one of his shots. While he's not the most accurate, he's certainly effective when he lands cleanly and threatens with the knockout blow in each one of his fights. He finished all of his fights prior to his UFC appearance and the one mark on his game was the level of competition he's faced. Fighting Jamie Mullarkey in his UFC debut definitely did a lot for his resume and the thought is that Prado will come into this fight much improved from his last.

To win this fight, Prado will have to avoid gassing out and keep his punches tight. He loses discipline when he starts to throw wildly, which could open up takedown opportunities for Azaitar. Prado should look to stay technical while keeping his guard steady and anticipating the takedowns. If he can keep this in boxing range, he should land the more powerful shots in the pocket. He's also got the better chin at his age and will be able to withstand more shots.

Final Ottman Azaitar-Francisco Prado Prediction & Pick

The odds makers have this fight close to a coin flip and it's an extremely tricky fight to call. Ottman Azaitar was stunned in his last fight and it's tough to tell how he'll bounce back with the extended layoffs. Prado came back down to Earth in his last fight, but the hope is that he will tremendously improve ahead of this one considering his constant evolution. Prado seems to be the more powerful striker, but Azaitar is the craftier of the two. This may be a toss up, but the prediction is that this fight heads into the later rounds. Both guys have finishing power but will have to feel each other out first before making a move. We'll slightly lean towards Francisco Prado, but our prediction lies with the over.

Final Ottman Azaitar-Francisco Prado Prediction & Pick: OVER 1.5 Rounds (+130); Francisco Prado (-122)