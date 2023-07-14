UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva keeps it moving with the featured bout on the prelims in the featherweight division between Tucker Lutz and Melsik Baghdasaryan. Lutz is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in his career meanwhile, Baghdasaryan took his first UFC loss his last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Lutz-Baghdasaryan prediction and pick.

Tucker Lutz (12-3) is coming off two straight losses and is in dire need of a big win as he takes on the dangerous Melsik Baghdasaryan this weekend. Lutz seemed to be outmatched against elite competition in his last two fights and will need to make the necessary adjustments if he wants to be victorious at UFC Vegas 77 this weekend.

Melsik Baghdasaryan (7-2) took his first UFC loss when he was submitted by Josh Culibao in his last fight. The kickboxing world champion was beaten to the punch and faded over time which ultimately led to his demise in that fight. Baghdasaryan will need to progress in his MMA training if he wants to get back on track this Saturday night against Tucker Lutz.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 77 Odds: Tucker Lutz-Melsik Baghdasaryan Odds

Tucker Lutz: +136

Melsik Baghdasaryan: -168

Over 2.5 Rounds: -138

Under 2.5 Rounds: +108

How to Watch Tucker Lutz vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

TV: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Tucker Lutz Will Win

Tucker Lutz is set to face Melsik Baghdasaryan in an exciting featherweight matchup at UFC Vegas 77 this weekend. Lutz has showcased impressive striking accuracy, with a 49% strike accuracy. This indicates that almost half of his strikes find their target. If he can continue to display this level of accuracy, he could effectively land significant strikes against Baghdasaryan.

Lutz has demonstrated strong grappling skills, with a takedown success rate of 50% and a takedown defense rate of 69%. This suggests that he is proficient in both scoring takedowns and defending against them. If Lutz can utilize his grappling advantage, he may be able to control the fight on the ground and neutralize Baghdasaryan's offense. This is something that he will need to do if he wants to stop losing skid against the kickboxing world champion.

Why Melsik Baghdasaryan Will Win

Melsik Baghdasaryan is set to face Tucker Lutz in a featherweight bout at UFC Vegas 77 this weekend. Baghdasaryan has showcased impressive striking accuracy in his fights. He is a former kickboxing world champion and is one of the most credentialed strikes in the featherweight division.

Being as dangerous of a striker especially a kickboxer like he is will give Lutz a ton of problems as kickers have given him a ton of trouble in his previous fights. It will all come down to Baghdasaryan defending the takedowns and landing his shots to get back on track this weekend at UFC Vegas 77.

Final Tucker Lutz-Melsik Baghdasaryan Prediction & Pick

Both Lutz and Baghdasaryan are desperately in need of a win this weekend but this fight is set up for Baghdsaryan to get back on track. While Lutz is a great fighter but he is outmatched on the feet and his wrestling and grappling aren't good enough to take down and keep down Baghdasaryan that has shown solid takedown defense in his previous fights. Ultimately, Baghdasaryan will defend the takedowns from Lutz and finish him on the feet in the latter portion of this fight.

Final Tucker Lutz-Melsik Baghdasaryan Prediction & Pick: Melsik Baghdasaryan (-225), Under 2.5 Rounds (+108)