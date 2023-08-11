It's finally time to bring you our prediction and pick for the Co-Main Event of UFC Vegas 78. This bout takes place in the Featherweight (145 lb) Division and features two electric strikers. UFC trailblazer Cub Swanson will take on Canada's “Mean” Hakeem Dawodu. This is the perfect warm-up for the Main Event! Check out our UFC odds series for our Swanson-Dawodu prediction and pick.

Cub Swanson (28-13) has gone 13-9 in the UFC since joining the roster in 2011. He's one of the most recognizable figures in early-MMA and continues to defy time with each fight. He's 3-2 in his last five fights and has looked very good during his wins. His last win was a wheel-kick knockout of Darren Elkins in a sensational outing. His last fight, however, he was TKO'd via leg kicks and will be looking to bounce back in this one. Swanson stands 5'8″ with a 70-inch reach.

Hakeem Dawodu (13-3-1) has gone 6-3 in the UFC since 2018. He came in as a highly-touted prospect and was able to notch five consecutive wins in his first six fights. He's gone 1-2 in his following three fights with losses to Julian Erosa and Movsar Evloev. His last five fights have gone to a decision, so Dawodu will be looking for a more definitive result in this one. He stands 5'8″ with a 73.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 78 Odds: Cub Swanson-Hakeem Dawodu Odds

Cub Swanson: +190

Hakeem Dawodu: -250

Over (2.5) rounds: -126

Under (2.5) rounds: -102

How to Watch Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Cub Swanson Will Win

During his win against Darren Elkins, Cub Swanson looked the best he has in recent memory and hit Elkins with his entire arsenal of striking. Typically a guy that's tough to put away, Swanson finished Elkins with relative ease and didn't sustain a ton of damage on the feet. Oddly enough, he moved down a weight class following the win and lost to Jonathan Martinez via legs kicks. It was a questionable move for his age and he'll be back at featherweight for this one.

The question for Cub Swanson will be whether he can counter the varied striking attack of Hakeem Dawodu. Against a striker who marches forward like Elkins, Swanson saw success with his counter striking and leg kicks. He'll have to be ready for the movement and wild attacks of Dawodu as he tries to walk him down. Don't be surprised if Cub Swanson goes with a wrestling approach and tries to get this fight to the ground. We've seen him weather opponents with his ground-and-pound before, so expect Swanson to take a grappling route here.

Why Hakeem Dawodu Will Win

Hakeem Dawodu missed the 145-pound limit in his last fight and couldn't translate it into a win against Julian Erosa. He's a very flashy striker with seven wins by knockout. He has a wide range of attacks and isn't scared to throw the kitchen sink, even if it means missing most of his strikes. Dawodu has seen output issues in his last few fights and hasn't been able to seriously hurt opponents with his striking. He'll have to dial things in on his accuracy if he wants to hit a veteran in the pocket like Swanson.

Dawodu is a Muay Thai specialist and uses his leg kicks very well. He throws a high number each fight and given how Swanson's last fight ended, he'd be smart to throw a high volume in this one. He's got extremely fast hands and will have the speed advantage over Swanson as well. Sometimes he catches himself planting his feet during his striking – he'll have to keep his feet moving and circle around the outside of Swanson to have an edge here.

Final Cub Swanson-Hakeem Dawodu Prediction & Pick

This fight is going to be extremely close with the way these two fighters match up. Swanson is the slightly longer guy and will have his veteran experience behind him. He's got good submission ability and should look to grind this fight out on the mats if he wants to see a win. Dawodu's had cardio problems in the past, so Swanson will look to drag this into deep waters.

Dawodu will win this fight, however, if he can stay active in his movement and get up off the ground quickly. He's the more skilled striker at this point of his career and should be more athletic in the cage. This would be a big fight for him to drop and he should come out with the win if he's focused. Let's go with Dawodu to win a razor-thin fight.

Final Cub Swanson-Hakeem Dawodu Prediction & Pick: Hakeem Dawodu (-250); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-126)