UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos continues on the prelims with a fight in the featherweight division between Francis Marshall and Isaac Dulgarian. Marshall is coming off his first loss in his UFC career meanwhile, Dulgarian is riding a five-fight unbeaten streak into his UFC debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Marshall-Dulgarian prediction and pick.

Francis Marshall (7-1) is another Contender Series alumni on this fight card that will be looking to get back on track after suffering his first professional defeat. Marshall brings a well-rounded skillset and experience when he takes on promotional newcomer Isaac Dulgarian this weekend at UFC Vegas 78.

Isaac Dulgarian (5-0) finally makes his UFC debut after having to withdraw from his last fight against Daniel Argueta. This time he gets to take on Contender Series alumni Francis Marshall. Dulgarian is an undefeated prospect with all five of his coming inside the first round and he will look to continue his dominance this weekend against Marshall at UFC Vegas 78.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 78 Odds: Francis Marshall-Isaac Dulgarian Odds

Francis Marshall: -180

Isaac Dulgarian: +146

Over 2.5 Rounds: +126

Under 2.5 Rounds: -160

How to Watch Francis Marshall vs. Isaac Dulgarian

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Francis Marshall Will Win

Francis Marshall had a great showing on the Contender Series when he absolutely dominated Connor Matthews for the entirety of the fight. He did one better in his UFC debut and knocked out Marcelo Rojos in the second round to earn his seventh professional victory. Unfortunately, when he tried to make it eight in a row he lost a closely contested fight against France's William Gomis. It was a very unusual fight, Marshall was the busier fighter but uncharacteristically wasn't landing much of his strikes.

That fight was a slow-paced affair which is normally the kind of fight that Marshall looks to have but in this fight, he will fight against a fighter in Isaac Dulgarian who's looking to push the pace and the tempo right from the start with all five of his wins coming in the first round. With Dulgarian not being out of round one in his professional career, if Marshall can make him work and survive the early storm there's a good chance he can drown Dulgarian down the stretch and get back on track.

Why Isaac Dulgarian Will Win

Isaac Dulgarian is an exciting undefeated featherweight prospect that has fought all of his professional fights for the Fighting Alliance Championship. He hasn't faced the best competition coming into his UFC debut but when he finished each and every one of those subpar opponents in under five minutes. That is exactly what you'd like to see from a prospect that is going against inferior opposition on the regional scene.

Dulgarian is a collegiate wrestler that looks to take his opponent down any chance that he gets and then dominate and finish them from there. He has vicious ground and pound when he is able to transition to full mount and has a really good back take where he then sinks in the rear-naked choke. He is small in stature for 145 lbs but he uses that to his advantage where he is able to drop down for a double leg takedown a lot easier. If Dulgarian can get Marshall down and transition to mount like he's been able to do against most opponents it should all be over for Marshall.

Final Francis Marshall-Isaac Dulgarian Prediction & Pick

This is an interesting matchup because Francis Marshall seems to be the better striker on the feet meanwhile Isaac Dulgarian looks to be the better wrestler and grappler. Marshall has not faced the type of relentless grappling pressure he will have to deal with early in this fight against Dulgarian. As for Dulgarian, he has never faced a fighter as experienced as Marshall yet in his career.

Dulgarian's tenacity and pressure could break someone like Marshall who is used to slow-paced battles like he had with William Gomis in his last fight. If he is able to land the takedown early and secure the position he could potentially get another quick finish in his career. Ultimately, Dulgarian will come out guns blazing right from the beginning and will look to take Marshall to the mat and when he does get it there he will transition to mount and finish it off with vicious ground and pound for the round one finish.

Final Francis Marshall-Isaac Dulgarian & Pick: Isaac Dulgarian (+146), Under 2.5 Rounds (-160)