Rafael dos Anjos put up a valiant effort in his return to the Octagon, but he was ultimately defeated by Vicente Luque by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Vegas 78 on Saturday night. Luque used his wrestling and grappling to control the fight for the better part of five rounds, and he landed some heavy shots to the body and head as well. Rafael dos Anjos was never able to get his offense going, and he was visibly frustrated by Luque's game plan.

The loss was a disappointing one for Rafael dos Anjos losing to Luque who had been out of action for over a year due to a brain bleed. However, it was a competitive fight, and dos Anjos showed that he still has a lot to offer the welterweight division.

There are a number of exciting potential opponents for Rafael dos Anjos next. We take a look at the potential opponents that could be next for the former lightweight champion.

Neil Magny

Neil Magny and Rafael dos Anjos are two of the most experienced fighters in the welterweight division, and they have both been around the block. They are both well-rounded fighters with a lot to offer in a fight.

Magny is a former top-five welterweight who is always looking for a challenge. He is a good wrestler and a good striker, and he is always looking to improve. Magny would be a good test for dos Anjos' wrestling, as Magny is a very good wrestler himself. Magny would also be a good test for dos Anjos' striking, as Magny is a very versatile striker.

Rafael dos Anjos is a former UFC lightweight champion who has also had success at welterweight. He is a good wrestler and a good striker, and he is always looking to impose his will on his opponents. Dos Anjos would be a good test for Magny's wrestling, as dos Anjos is a very good wrestler himself. Dos Anjos would also be a good test for Magny's striking, as dos Anjos is a very powerful striker.

This fight would be a clash of two experienced and well-rounded fighters that have already fought each other in the past but both fighters have certainly gotten better since their last encounter. It would be a test of both fighters' wrestling, striking, and cardio. It would be a close fight, and it would be sure to be an exciting one.

Michel Pereira

Michel Pereira and Rafael dos Anjos are two of the most exciting fighters in the welterweight division, and they are both coming off of wins. Pereira defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio by split decision, while dos Anjos lost to Vicente Luque by unanimous decision. Both fighters are looking to make a statement and move up the rankings, and a fight between them would be sure to deliver.

Pereira is a wild and unpredictable fighter who is always looking to put on a show. He is a very good striker with a lot of knockout power, and he is also a very good grappler. Pereira is not afraid to take risks, and he is always looking to finish the fight early. Dos Anjos is a more traditional fighter who is always looking to impose his will on his opponents. He is a good wrestler and a good striker, and he is always looking to win by decision. dos Anjos is not afraid to stand and trade with anyone, and he is always looking to put his opponents away.

I think Michel Pereira would be a great next opponent for Rafael dos Anjos. It would be a clash of two of the most exciting fighters in the welterweight division, and it would be sure to be an exciting fight.

Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena and Rafael dos Anjos are two of the best fighters in the welterweight division, and Pereira is coming off split decision win his last time out meanwhile, Rafael Dos Anjos is coming off a loss to Vicente Luque. Both fighters are looking to make a statement and move up the rankings, and a fight between them would be sure to deliver.

Della Maddalena is a very explosive striker with a lot of knockout power. He also has decent takedown defense helping him get back to his feet, but he is not afraid to mix it up on the ground. Della Maddalena is always looking for the finish, and he is always looking to put on a show. Dos Anjos is a more well-rounded fighter who is always looking to impose his will on his opponents. He is a good wrestler and a good striker, and he is always looking to win by decision. dos Anjos is not afraid to stand and trade with anyone, and he is always looking to put his opponents away. I think Jack Della Maddalena would be a great next opponent for Rafael dos Anjos. It would be a clash of two of the most exciting fighters in the welterweight division, and it would be sure to be an exciting fight.

