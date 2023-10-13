UFC Vegas 81: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza kick off the prelims with a fight in the strawweight division between Ashley Yoder and Emily Ducote. Yoder is returning to the octagon after a two-year layoff as she has lost back-to-back fights coming into this matchup meanwhile, Ducote also has her back against the wall as she too has last each of her last two fights. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Yoder-Ducote prediction and pick.

Ashley Yoder (8-8) hasn't fought in the octagon since her loss to Jinh Yu Frey back in July 2021. She was slated to take on Vanessa Demopoulos in January 2022 but had to withdraw due to injury. Yoder is now 35 years old trying to turn back time and finally get back into the win column as she takes on Emily Ducote this weekend at UFC Vegas 81.

Emily Ducote (12-8) had high hopes coming into her UFC debut after capturing and defending the Invicta FC strawweight championship. While she looked great in her debut against Jessica Penne, her fights against Angela Hill and Loopy Godinez were deemed too much for her. She is now 1-2 in her UFC career and is in a must-win situation when she takes on Ashley Yoder this weekend at the UFC Apex

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 81 Odds: Ashley Yoder-Emily Ducote Odds

Ashley Yoder: +310

Emily Ducote: -395

Over 2.5 Rounds: -375

Under 2.5 Rounds: +270

How to Watch Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Ashley Yoder Will Win

Ashley Yoder has been out of the octagon for over two years having not fought since July 2021. She also is on a 1-4 skid and hasn't seen her hand get raised inside the octagon since November 2020. This is a must-win fight for the UFC veteran as that would make it three losses in a row and at age 35 her best days may be behind her.

With that all said, Yoder still possesses some skills that can stifle even some of the elite competitors in the division. She's called “The Spider Monkey” for a reason as she is very tall and long for the division with very good grappling if she is able to get the fight to the mat. Her long limbs help her with her positional grappling on the mat and taking the back or snatching an arm of her opponents. If Ducote somehow gets taken down or gives up her back Yoder could capitalize and score the huge upset victory.

Why Emily Ducote Will Win

Emily Ducote came into her UFC debut as the Invicta FC strawweight champion while on a three-fight winning streak. She battered Jessica Penne's lead leg with calf kicks en route to a dominant performance in her UFC debut. Since that win back in July 2022 she has dropped both of her fights against a higher level of competition in Angela Hill and Loopy Godinez. She finally gets a big step down in competition when she welcomes back Ashley Yoder to the octagon.

Ducote is as tough as they come and she is very well rounded and is a tough out for anyone in the strawweight division when she is on point. This fight should be similar to that of when she fought Jessica Penne. Yoder is tall and long and loves to grapple just like Penne so if Ducote can just keep the distance and batter the lead leg of Yoder she can get back on track and possibly get her first finish in her UFC career.

Final Ashley Yoder-Emily Ducote Prediction & Pick

This a great strawweight matchup to kick off this weekend's fight card at the UFC Apex. Ashley Yoder was a mainstay in the UFC's strawweight division fighting the who's who of the division for quite some time but she is on a pretty bad skid just winning one fight in her last five overall and hasn't been in a fight in over two years. Long layoffs with injury and age concerns are massive red flags in this fight business.

She has to take on a tough and very motivated fighter in Emily Ducote who should look to be more aggressive in this fight than she has been in her last two fights. The moment seemed to have gotten to her in those two matchups against a high level of opposition but now with her back against the wall with a plus matchup, we should see the best version of her this weekend. Ultimately, Yoder will do her best in an attempt to close the distance and get this fight in the clinch but Ducote will replicate the success she had against Jessica Penne and that is just stay on the outside, beat up the lead leg of Yoder, and coast to a unanimous decision victory.

Final Ashley Yoder-Emily Ducote Prediction & Pick: Emily Ducote (-395), Over 2.5 Rounds (-375)