UFC Vegas 81: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza continues on the prelims with a fight in the women's bantamweight division between Tainara Lisboa and Raven Oliveira. Lisboa is currently on a four-fight winning streak as she comes into her second fight with the UFC meanwhile, Oliveira comes into her UFC debut on the heels of seven consecutive victories with all seven coming inside the distance. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Lisboa-Oliveira prediction and pick.

Tainara Lisboa (6-2) made the most out of her UFC debut dominating Jessica-Rose Clark in every facet of the fight. She was able to punish Clark on the feet until she was able to get the fight to the mat which is where she eventually sunk in the rear-naked choke for the third round finish. Lisboa will be looking to extend her winning streak to five when she takes on UFC newcomer Ravena Oliveira this weekend at UFC Vegas 81.

Ravena Oliveira (7-1-1) started off her professional career 0-1-1 but since then has won all seven of her fights. She finished each one of her opponents with only two of them seeing a second or third round. That tenacity and aggressiveness will certainly come in handy against a tactician like Tainara Lisboa who she goes to battle with this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 81 Odds: Tainara Lisboa-Ravena Oliveira Odds

Tainara Lisboa: -325

Ravena Oliveira: +260

Over 2.5 Rounds: +105

Under 2.5 Rounds: -135

How to Watch Tainara Lisboa vs. Ravena Oliveira

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Tainara Lisboa Will Win

Tainara Lisboa looked phenomenal in her UFC debut just dismantling a veteran in the UFC in Jessica-Rose Clark. Her standup looked very good and her ground game looked even better. There were a lot of unknowns coming into her debut as she didn't fight the best competition and there wasn't a ton of footage on her as well but she was able to quiet the naysayers and get a big win.

She now takes on Ravena Oliveira who much like herself is an unknown commodity who has fought the majority of her time in Brazil. Oliveira is a fighter that looks to bring the fight to her opponent in hopes of landing the knockout blow which should work in Lisboa's favor in this fight. Lisboa has the ability to stay technical on the outside using her leg kicks to keep Oliveira at bay and then using her grappling whenever Oliveira tends to be over-aggressive as she gets her second win inside the octagon.

Why Ravena Oliveira Will Win

Ravena Oliveira comes into her UFC debut riding a seven-fight winning streak with all seven of her wins coming inside the distance. She is an aggressive fighter that likes to push the pace and bring the fight to her opponents which could work in her favor in this fight against Tainara Lisboa who likes to be the technical striker on the outside.

What Oliveira has going for her is that there isn't much footage to go off of so it may be a wait and see what she will do approach from Lisboa. Having that surprise of not knowing what is coming could help throw Lisboa off of her game. Oliveira will need to be aggressive and take the fight to Lisboa if she wants to become victorious in her UFC debut.

Final Tainara Lisboa-Ravena Oliveira Prediction & Pick

This a good matchup between two bantamweight prospects from Brazil. Tainara Lisboa put on a show in her debut fight for the UFC and showcased some really good abilities in all areas of the fight. Her striking looked technical and crisp at range utilizing her kicks from a distance and when she got the fight the mat she was in control and dominated the fight until she was able to find the neck when she took Clark's back.

As for Oliveira, there isn't a lot to go off of but what we do know is that she is an aggressive striker who has finished six of her seven wins by knockout. Although her record looks good on paper, she has faced competition with a combined 9-7 record with four of those seven wins coming against fighters making their professional debut. Ultimately, Tainara Lisboa should have the advantage anywhere this fight goes as she is certainly the more technical striker and seems to be more seasoned on the mat as well, and as long as she doesn't get caught on the feet against Oliveira she should be able to notch her fifth win in a row this weekend at UFC Vegas 81.

Final Tainara Lisboa-Ravena Oliveira Prediction & Pick: Tainara Lisboa (-325), Over 2.5 Rounds (+105)