Heavyweights meet on the UFC Prelims! Check out our UFC odds series for our Parkin-Machado prediction and pick.

We're back to bring you another prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 82 as the Prelims continue to roll on ESPN+ from Las Vegas. This next bout takes us to the Heavyweight Division for a battle of brawlers as England's Mick Parkin takes on Brazilian newcomer Caio Machado. Don't get too comfortable during this one! Check out our UFC odds series for our Parkin-Machado prediction and pick.

Mick Parkin (7-0) is perfect thus far in his fighting career and had an impressive unanimous decision win over Jamal Pogues in his UFC debut. He faced a much more experienced fighter and managed to rise to the occasion debuting in front of his home London crowd. Now, he welcomes another debuting fighter as he looks to stay perfect. Parkin stands 6'4″ with a 79-inch reach.

Caio Machado (8-1-1) will make his UFC debut on Saturday after earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series. He sealed his audition with a unanimous decision victory over an 11-1 prospect, so Dana White acknowledged the performance and gave him a shot. He'll step up to an undefeated fighter in Parkin. Machado stands 6'4″ with a 78-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 82 Odds: Mick Parkin-Caio Machado Odds

Mick Parkin: -375

Caio Machado: +295

Over 1.5 rounds: -210

Under 1.5 rounds: +160

How to Watch Mick Parkin vs. Caio Machado

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+, Watch ESPN

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Mick Parkin Will Win

Mick Parkin is about as tough as heavyweights come and his boxing style usually lends itself to an exciting fight. He's adamant about moving forward with his boxing combinations and does a good job of keeping his head off of the center line. In the pocket, he swings with tight punches and has pretty fast hands for a heavyweight. If Parkin is able to turn this into a dirty boxing fight, he'll most certainly wear Machado down and turn in a similar performance to his last.

In his last fight, Parkin did a great job of conserving his energy and fending off the takedowns of Jamal Pogues. Parkin is also a competent wrestler and can more than hold his own on the canvas. He has a wide array of tools to win a fight with and don't be surprised if we see him throw a few high leg kicks as well. If Parkin can improve his cardio even more and push a high striking pace in this one, he should get the job done as the heavy favorite and stay undefeated.

Why Caio Machado Will Win

Caio Machado comes in as the newest DWCS alum to hit the stage, but he didn't make it here from a highlight-reel finish like we usually see from Contender Series contracts. Instead, Machado dominated his fight in all aspects and showed a very well-rounded game. His gas tank was solid through the jitters and he quickly wore on his opponent's will to keep going. He also had several opportunities to finish the fight via submission, but couldn't get the job done. We're still waiting to see if he's able to put his skills together and become a well-rounded martial artist.

To win this fight, Machado should look to land a takedown early and steal a round of control time. Parkin is a solid wrestler so the takedown won't come easy, but Machado has proven that he can sustain offense when he”s in favorable position on the ground. If he can advance to mount or side control, he could be in a good position to land damage with his ground-and-pound striking. It'll take a complete effort, but never count anyone out during a heavyweight clash.

Final Mick Parkin-Caio Machado Prediction & Pick

Both of these fighters have very similar frames and will be matched up very closely in terms of their physicality. Machado is the slightly better athlete and will have a slight advantage on the ground, but Parkin is the better boxer and has much better presence within the striking pockets. There should be a slight clash of styles here, but expect both guys to stand and swing for most of this fight.

We'll give the edge to Mick Parkin as the more technical and accurate boxer. His head movement serves him well in fights and I think it will be a big factor in him tiring out his opponent. Still, both of these guys are very tough and this fight should ultimately see the distance. Let's take Mick Parkin to win and the fight to go over.

Final Mick Parkin-Caio Machado Prediction & Pick: Mick Parkin (-375); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-210)