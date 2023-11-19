Brendan Allen secured a huge victory against Paul Craig at UFC Vegas 82 which has most certainly set him up for a big fight next

Brendan Allen showcased his dominance in the main event of UFC Vegas 82, securing a third-round submission victory over Paul Craig. The Louisiana native extended his winning streak to five fights, improving his UFC record to 11-2.

BRENDAN ALLEN IS THE REAL DEAL 😮‍💨🔥 The 27 year old submits Paul Craig in the Third Round of the Main Event! #UFCVegas82

pic.twitter.com/T6aOUiIYNV — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) November 19, 2023

The finish came via a rear-naked choke at 2:17 of the third round, highlighting Allen's well-rounded skill set and determination inside the Octagon. His aggressive performance and relentless pressure ultimately led to Craig's defeat, solidifying Allen's position as a formidable force in the middleweight division.

Following the fight, Allen expressed his desire to face the top middleweights in the UFC, signaling his readiness to take on the division's elite. We take a look at what could potentially be next for the surging middleweight contender.

Paulo Costa

Brendan Allen's dominant performance against Paul Craig at UFC Vegas 82 has sparked discussions about his next potential opponent. With a six-fight winning streak and a third-round submission victory over Craig, Allen has solidified his position as a rising contender in the middleweight division.

Costa, known for his aggressive fighting style and knockout power, presents an intriguing matchup for Allen. Both fighters possess well-rounded skill sets and have demonstrated their ability to finish fights in impressive fashion. Costa's high-profile status in the division and his history of engaging in thrilling battles make him an ideal candidate for a potential matchup with Allen.

A bout between Allen and Costa has the potential to deliver fireworks inside the Octagon, captivating fans and showcasing the middleweight division's depth and talent. The clash of styles between Allen's technical prowess and Costa's explosive striking could produce an enthralling contest with significant implications for the division's title picture.

Allen's post-fight callout of the top middleweights, including Costa, underscores his eagerness to test himself against the division's elite. The matchup would not only provide an opportunity for Allen to further elevate his status in the division but also offer Costa a chance to rebound from recent setbacks and reassert himself as a top contender.

Jack Hermansson

Following his impressive victory over Paul Craig at UFC Vegas 82, Brendan Allen finds himself in the midst of speculation regarding his next opponent. While several potential matchups are being discussed, a compelling case can be made for a showdown between Allen and Jack Hermansson.

The proposed bout between Allen and Hermansson has garnered significant attention in the past, with the two fighters initially scheduled to face off in a highly anticipated main event. Unfortunately, the matchup was derailed on multiple occasions due to unforeseen circumstances, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness these two middleweight contenders share the Octagon

A clash between Allen and Hermansson promises to deliver an enthralling contest, pitting Allen's well-rounded skill set against Hermansson's proven track record of success in the division. With how both Hermansson and Allen are well-rounded fighters, a fight between these two should be closely contested throughout and would have significant title implications in the middleweight division.

The history of the proposed matchup adds an intriguing narrative to the potential fight, as both Allen and Hermansson aim to settle the unfinished business that has eluded them in the past. The bout represents an opportunity for both fighters to showcase their abilities and stake their claim in the highly competitive middleweight landscape.

Marvin Vettori

Brendan Allen's impressive victory over Paul Craig at UFC Vegas 82 has ignited discussions about his next potential opponent. Amidst the speculation, a compelling case can be made for a matchup between Allen and Marvin Vettori.

Vettori, a top-ranked middleweight contender, has been a perennial force in the division, showcasing his well-rounded skill set and tenacity inside the Octagon. With a history of engaging in thrilling battles and a strong desire to climb the middleweight ranks, Vettori presents an intriguing challenge for Allen.

The potential bout between Allen and Vettori has garnered attention within the MMA community, with fans and analysts expressing enthusiasm for the matchup. With Vettori's ability to win anywhere the fight takes place much like Allen, this would make for a very intriguing matchup and one that would certainly put one of these fighters in position for a title shot in the future with a win.

Furthermore, the stylistic matchup between Allen's technical prowess and Vettori's aggressive fighting style promises to deliver an enthralling contest, captivating fans and showcasing the depth of talent in the stacked middleweight division.