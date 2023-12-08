UFC Vegas 83 continues with a fight between HyunSung Park and Shannon Ross. Check out our UFC odds series for our Park-Ross prediction.

HyunSung Park (8-0) won the Road to UFC flyweight tournament when he submitted Seung Guk Choi in the third round. He is now making the trip to the United States for the first time to put his unbeaten record on the line when he takes on Australia's Shannon Ross this weekend at UFC Vegas 83.

Shannon Ross (13-8) got the short notice call up to the big leagues to take on Kleydson Rodrigues even after losing his Contender Series by knockout which is unheard of. He will be looking to finally right the ship and get his first win inside the octagon when he takes on HyunSung Park this weekend live at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 83 Odds: HyunSung Park-Shannon Ross Odds

HyunSung Park: -600

Shannon Ross: +440

Over 1.5 rounds: +140

Under 1.5 rounds: -180

How to Watch HyunSung Park vs. Shannon Ross

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT (Prelims)

Why HyunSung Park Will Win

HyunSung Park is poised to secure a victory over Shannon Ross at UFC Vegas 83 this weekend. With an impressive record of 8-0-0, Park has consistently showcased his exceptional skills in the flyweight division.

Park's recent success, including his victory in the “Road to UFC,” demonstrates his readiness to face seasoned opponents like Ross. His agility, striking ability, and takedown defense make him a formidable force in the octagon. Park's high level of conditioning and strategic approach to fights give him a significant advantage over his opponents.

In contrast, while Ross brings experience to the table, his mixed martial arts record of 13-8 suggests a more inconsistent performance compared to Park. Ross will undoubtedly put up a fight, but Park's technical prowess and momentum make him the favorite in this matchup. Park's potential to control the pace of the fight and capitalize on openings presents a clear path to victory. His ability to adapt to his opponent's style and impose his own will be a key factor in securing the win.

Why Shannon Ross Will Win

Shannon Ross has a compelling opportunity to secure a victory over HyunSung Park at UFC Vegas 83 this weekend. Despite being the underdog with Park coming in as the heavy favorite, Ross possesses the tenacity and skill set to stage an upset.

Ross, known as “The Turkish Delight,” has faced adversity in the past, including fighting with a ruptured appendix, demonstrating his resilience and determination. While his recent UFC performances have been challenging, Ross's experience and willingness to bring chaos to the octagon can pose a significant challenge to Park.

In terms of striking, Ross lands 6.58 significant strikes per minute, showcasing his offensive capabilities. His striking accuracy may prove to be a crucial factor in this matchup. Additionally, Ross's ability to push the pace and create openings could unsettle Park's passive style, providing him with opportunities to capitalize on. Furthermore, Ross's durability and experience, despite his recent setbacks, make him a formidable opponent. His willingness to engage and bring the fight to his opponents can potentially disrupt Park's rhythm and control of the bout to get his first win inside the octagon.

Final HyunSung Park-Shannon Ross Prediction & Pick

HyunSung Park had a great showing when he won the Road to UFC flyweight tournament setting him up for this debut fight against Shannon Ross. While Ross on the other hand is still seeking his first win inside the octagon as he has come up short in his three instances with the promotion.

Park seems like the more ready prospect even with half the amount of experience. He is defensively sound on the feet, has some underrated striking, and has a dominant grappling game. His ability to mix it up will be key here which will throw off Ross' game. Ultimately, Ross will attempt to put pressure against Park but Park's ability to land precise shots on Ross who's very hittable along with mixing in takedowns will be the difference maker as he will either put Ross away on the feet or submit him early in this fight to get his first octagon victory.

Final HyunSung Park-Shannon Ross Prediction & Pick: HyunSung Park (-600), Under 1.5 Rounds (-180)