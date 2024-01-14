UFC Vegas 84 continued on the main card with a fight in the middlweight division where Brunno Ferreira brutally knocked out Phil Hawes in the first round.

UFC Vegas 84 continued on the main card with a banger in the middleweight division between Brunno Ferreira and Phil Hawes. In a stunning display of firepower, Brazilian middleweight contender Bruno “Hulk” Ferreira blasted Phil “No Hype” Hawes into oblivion with a thunderous left hook with just five seconds left in the opening frame of their UFC Vegas 84 main card fight, sending shockwaves through the UFC Apex and leaving the MMA world buzzing.

BRUNO FERREIRA KNOCKS PHIL HAWES OUT COLD #UFCVegas84 pic.twitter.com/oAc5PFFoJv — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 14, 2024

Ferreira, known for his brutal knockout prowess, lived up to his moniker in emphatic fashion. From the opening bell, the 31-year-old southpaw stalked Hawes with predatory intent, his eyes fixed on the American’s midsection. Hawes, aware of Ferreira’s penchant for body work, opted for a measured approach, circling on the outside and trying to establish his jab.

But Ferreira’s patience proved razor-thin. With Hawes pawing with his lead hand, “Hulk” uncorked a wicked left hook that detonated flush on Hawes’ chin. The impact was sickening, buckling Hawes’ knees and sending him crashing to the canvas like a felled redwood. Referee Chris Tognoni Dean mercifully stepped in to wave off the contest before any further damage could be inflicted.

Ferreira’s victory was a statement to the entire middleweight division. The Curitiba native has now finished 8 of his 11 professional wins by knockout, solidifying his reputation as one of the most fearsome strikers in the sport. Hawes, on the other hand, has now dropped three straight fights and faces a pivotal crossroads in his career.

Ferreira’s win over Hawes was a brutal reminder of the unforgiving nature of the middleweight division. One punch can change everything, and “Hulk” proved that in an emphatic fashion. The Brazilian is now a force to be reckoned with, and his path to the middleweight rankings seems clearer than ever. As for Hawes, he has some soul-searching to do if he wants to get his career back on track. The road to redemption will be long and arduous, but Hawes has the talent and determination to overcome this setback. Only time will tell if he can silence the doubters and reclaim his place among the elit