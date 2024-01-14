UFC Vegas 84 continued on the prelims with a fight in the featherweight division where Jean Silva knocked out Westin Wilson in his debut.

UFC Vegas 84 continues on the prelims with a fight in the featherweight division when promotional newcomer Jean Silva took on Westin Wilson. Both fighters came out at the beginning of the round feeling each other out. Wilson was attempting to keep this fight at distance with his long limbs as Silva was trying to get on the inside to land his devastating power. It wasn't before long until Silva was able to get his timing down and that's when he started landing his thunderous strikes that eventually got Wilson out of there midway through round one.

Jean Silva secured his contract after a back-and-forth battle on the Contender Series against Kevin Vallejos. He brought that same tenacity into his UFC debut against Westin Wilson. He landed blistering shots on Wilson that many in the featherweight division will not be able to take as he moves forward and continues to move up in the stacked featherweight division.

Wilson now drops to 16-9 overall and 0-2 in the UFC and there is a chance he fought his last fight inside the octagon. He stepped in on short notice in order to get his shot in the UFC in his debut but that along with this fight against Silva didn't go his way. It will be interesting to see where both Silva and Wilson are able to go from here.

