In a stunning display of striking prowess, Charles Radtke delivered a statement-making performance at UFC Vegas 85, securing a first-round knockout victory over Gilbert Urbina. The welterweight bout, which opened the main card, ended at the 4:47 mark of Round 1, leaving fans and commentators in awe of Radtke’s power and precision.

The fight began with both competitors engaging in a standup battle, but it was Radtke who landed the first significant blow, dropping Urbina to the canvas. Not content with just one knockdown, Radtke followed up with another, prompting the referee to intervene and call a halt to the contest.

Radtke’s victory was not only a testament to his skill but also a clear message to the welterweight division. With Belal Muhammad in his corner, Radtke expressed his belief that they represent the future of the 170-pound class. In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Radtke confidently proclaimed, “Champ 2025,” indicating his intentions to pursue the title after his teammate Muhammad gets his shot. He also issued a warning to current champion Leon Edwards, signaling his ambition to climb the ranks.

The knockout was so impressive that Radtke is expecting a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, a reward given to fighters who deliver exceptional performances inside the Octagon. While the official announcement of bonuses is typically made after the event, Radtke’s finish certainly puts him in contention for the extra payout.

In addition to his in-cage accomplishments, Radtke also made headlines with his candid remarks regarding fighter pay. He believes that fighters should be compensated for media appearances and interviews, a sentiment that resonates with many athletes in the sport who feel that their promotional efforts should be recognized financially.

Charles Radtke thinks he should get paid for his post-fight interviews with the media. So we just stopped asking him questions 🤷‍♀️ #UFCVegas85 https://t.co/oEnGfLwSjr pic.twitter.com/dAHkwNmzgR — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) February 4, 2024

Radtke’s comments on fighter pay highlight an ongoing discussion in the MMA community about the compensation structure and the need for athletes to be rewarded for the full scope of their contributions to the sport, both inside and outside the cage.

Furthermore, Radtke didn’t shy away from making his voice heard regarding other fighters, taking a shot at former title challenger Colby Covington during his post-fight interview. This move showcases Radtke’s confidence and willingness to engage with the division’s most prominent personalities, setting the stage for potential future matchups that fans will eagerly anticipate.

As Radtke celebrates his emphatic victory and looks ahead to what promises to be a bright future in the UFC, his performance at UFC Vegas 85 will undoubtedly be remembered as a pivotal moment in his career. With his eyes set on the championship and a clear stance on fighter pay and media obligations, Charles Radtke is a name to watch in the welterweight division.