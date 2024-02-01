Two hard-hitting featherweights square off on the UFC Prelims.

We're back and continuing our coverage of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov as we bring you our betting prediction and pick for this next bout taking place in the Featherweight (145) Division. South Korea's JeongYeong Lee will square off against California's Blake Bilder as the two prospects meet for a high-level prelim fight. Check out our UFC odds series for our Lee-Bilder prediction and pick.

JeongYeong Lee (10-1) won his UFC debut his last time out after completing his journey on China's Road to the UFC. He's currently riding a seven-fight winning streak and will have his toughest test to date in facing Bilder for his UFC follow-up. He has seven of his 10 wins by finish and will hope to keep his momentum going in this one.

Blake Bilder (8-1-1) has gone 1-1 in the UFC since making it on Dana White's Contender Series. He had a sensational unanimous-decision victory against Shane Young in his debut fight but came up short against a veteran in Kyle Nelson his last time out. Already one of the division's more exciting fighters, he'll look to bounce back with a win here.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 85 Odds: JeongYeong Lee-Blake Bilder Odds

JeongYeong Lee: -142

Blake Bilder: +120

Over 2.5 rounds: -115

Under 2.5 rounds: -115

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why JeongYeong Lee Will Win

JeongYeong Lee made a big impression during his time at Road FC and notched four wins by finish during his eight fights under the promotion. During the Road to the UFC tournament, JeongYeong Lee made it to the final against Yi Zha, to which he edged out a close split decision win. He was arguably the most promising prospect out of the competition and his athleticism immediately jumps out as one of his stronger areas. He also had deceptive power for his frame and has been able to put opponents out cold in the past. He'll have a willing brawler in Bilder standing across from him, so we could see some of Lee's power on display in this one.

Lee is extremely aggressive in chasing the finish once he senses his opponent is hurting, so expect him to not waste any time in trying to put away Bilder. He's had great success with his looping punches and uppercuts in the past, but he tends to keep his hands dropped when swinging wide. At the UFC level, he'll have to be very diligent about keeping his defense sharp and expecting return shots his way. He'll be slightly outmatched on the ground here, so Lee should look to keep this fight in range as he looks for the knockout shot to the chin.

Why Blake Bilder Will Win

Blake Bilder was great in his short-notice UFC debut and he took care of Shane Young on the back of his superior wrestling and jiu-jitsu. He's a very strong striker and has very heavy hands, but his true expertise lies in his submission grappling and ability to change positions on the ground. Bilder is also very aggressive in seeking the takedown and will often shoot extremely deep trying to find the double leg. He was fed some of his own medicine in his last fight against Kyle Nelson as his takedowns were rejected and he got out-worked on the feet. He'll have the sure grappling advantage here, but he'll once again have to be wary of his opponent's striking game.

To get this win, Blake Bilder will benefit from stringing together chain wrestling takedowns and keeping this fight in his realm. While we haven't seen much of his opponent in a high-pressure environment, Bilder has tested himself through two UFC fights and has displayed his insane cardio each time out. He could have an advantage here if he's able to push a similar pace and be the harder-working man in the cage. Couple that with his ability to keep opponents on their back and Bilder has the perfect game plan for finding this win.

Final JeongYeong Lee-Blake Bilder Prediction & Pick

This should be an exciting fight for as long as it lasts and both fighters will be very aggressive from the opening bell. JeongYeong Lee will take the center of the octagon and is more than willing to engage Bilder in an all-out brawl. Both men are wild strikers in the pocket, but Lee seems to find the mark more frequently and can put the lights out in the first round.

Blake Bilder, however, has been in this spot before and he's aware of the caution he needs to fight with when dealing with another newcomer prospect. His jiu-jitsu has been the difference in his recent fights and his advantage in the grappling could be too great in this one. For our prediction, we'll side with Blake Bilder as he picks up a hard-fought win as the underdog.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final JeongYeong Lee-Blake Bilder Prediction & Pick: Blake Bilder (+120)