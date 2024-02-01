UFC Vegas 85 kicks off with a fight between Thomas Petersen and Jamal Pogues. Check out our UFC odds series for our Petersen-Pogues prediction.

UFC Vegas 85: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov kicks off the prelims with a fight in the heavyweight division between promotional newcomer Thomas Petersen and Jamal Pogues. Peterson is coming off a three-fight finish streak as he makes his UFC debut this weekend meanwhile, Pogues is coming off of his first loss in the UFC looking to get back on track at UFC Vegas 85. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Petersen-Pogues prediction and pick.

Thomas Petersen (8-1) secured his contract after dominating his opponent Chandler Cole in the Contender Series where he submitted via keylock in the second round. He is a former LFA heavyweight title contender with his lone loss coming against current UFC heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta. Petersen will be looking to make a statement in his UFC debut when he takes on Jamal Pogues on Saturday night.

Jamal Pogues (10-4) secured his contract on the Contender Series like his counterpart but it took him two tries and a move up in weight class to get it done. Since that Contender Series victory, Pogues has gone 1-1 in the promotion most recently losing to Mick Parkin in dominating fashion at UFC London. Pogues will be looking to get back into the win column showing that the last loss was a fluke by taking out fellow heavyweight prospect Thomas Petersen at UFC Vegas 85.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 85 Odds: Thomas Petersen-Jamal Pogues Odds

Thomas Peterson: -166

Jamal Pogues: +140

Over 1.5 rounds: -245

Under 1.5 rounds: +185

Why Thomas Petersen Will Win

Thomas Petersen was on the UFC's radar when he fought for the vacant LFA Heavyweight Championship but he unfortunately lost that fight to now current UFC heavyweight Waldo Cortes-Acosta. He was then able to get on a two-fight finish streak to get his shot on the Contender Series which is where he added yet another finish to secure his UFC contract.

Petersen now gets to make his long-awaited UFC debut against fellow Contender Series alumni Jamal Pogues. Petersen isn't the most physically imposing heavyweight but he makes for it with his grit and his technique. He was a two-time state wrestling champion in High School and has brought that wrestling style to MMA where he has been able to amass an 8-1 professional record. Against a fighter like Jamal Pogues who is tall, long, and likes to utilize his reach it will best for Petersen to take him down and beat him up there. If he can do that he has a very good chance at coming away with his first UFC victory.

Why Jamal Pogues Will Win

It took Jamal Pogues two chances at separate weight classes on the Contender Series to finally secure his contract with the UFC. Since getting his contract he has gone 1-1 with the largest MMA promotion beating fellow Contender Series alumni Josh Parisian in his debut and then subsequently losing his next bout against another Contender Series competitor Mick Parkin. This will be this third fight against a Contender Series alumni and his attempt to get back on track.

Pogues used to fight as a light heavyweight and it shows in his fighting style. He utilizes his quickness and his long-range attacks like his jab and kicks. That will specifically come in handy in this matchup against a fighter like Thomas Petersen who will be looking to impose his will on him and try to land takedowns. If Pogues can fight behind his jab to stay on the outside and punish Petersen as he comes within range he can get back on track and cash in as the underdog.

Final Thomas Petersen-Jamal Pogues Prediction & Pick

This is a good scrap in the heavyweight division to kick off this fight night. Petersen has looked exceptionally good but that's normally when he is the hammer but when he is the nail it could go south rather quickly as we saw in his fight against Waldo Cortes-Acosta. As for Pogues, he is at his best when he is pumping his jab and just using his quickness to stay on the outside to avoid the power shots but in his last fight he slowed down considerably against Mick Parkin showing that his cardio is a major liability.

Therefore this comes down to who can impose their gameplan the best and with how bad Pogues looked just striking with Parkin at range leads me to believe he will not be able to keep up with a wrestling-heavy pace that Petersen will put on him. Ultimately, Pogues will attempt to keep Petersen from just coming forward and getting into the clinch but they eventually end up there and that is when Petersen can land his takedowns and get on top which he most certainly will do at some point but Pogues will make Petersen work for those takedowns and get up which will have him fade as the fight progresses and that is where Pogues can get either a late finish or get the win on the judge's scorecards.

Final Thomas Petersen-Jamal Pogues Prediction & Pick: Thomas Peterson (+140), Over 1.5 Rounds (-245)