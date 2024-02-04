UFC Vegas 85 has come to a close and there two performance bonuses as well as a fight of the night bonus given out for $50,000 for each fighter.

The UFC Vegas 85 event concluded with two fighters, Molly McCann and Randy Brown, receiving $50,000 each for their impressive finishes. McCann secured a victory with a dramatic armbar against Diana Belbita, while Brown delivered a stunning first-round knockout of Muslim Salikhov. Additionally, the “Fight of the Night” award went to the flyweight prelim bout between Charles Johnson and Azat Maksum, with both fighters earning $50,000 for their high-energy performance. The event, which was broadcast live on ESPN+, featured a series of thrilling matchups that left a lasting impression on the audience.

POTN: Randy Brown/Molly McCann

FOTN: Azat Maksum vs. Charles Johnson Post Fight Bonus History:

Molly McCann: 4

Randy Brown: 2

Azat Maksum: 1

UFC Vegas 85, which took place at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, delivered an electrifying night of fights. In the main event, Nassourdine Imavov and Roman Dolidze engaged in a thrilling five-round middleweight clash. Imavov emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle, showcasing his striking skills and resilience to secure the win. The co-main event featured an explosive showdown between Renato Moicano and Drew Dober. Moicano claimed victory with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory, further solidifying his position in the lightweight division.

With several impressive performances and rising stars emerging, UFC Vegas 85 has left fight fans buzzing. Imavov's dominant win puts him on the rise in the middleweight division, while Brown, Johnson, and McCann have positioned themselves for exciting matchups in their respective divisions. The future of the UFC looks bright, and this event was a testament to the depth and talent the organization possesses.

UFC Vegas 85 Results

Main Card

Nassourdine Imavov defeats Roman Dolidze by majority decision (49-44, 47-47, 48-46)

Renato Moicano defeats Drew Dober by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Randy Brown defeats Muslim Salikhov by TKO (strikes) at 3:17 of Round 1

Natalia Silva defeats Viviane Araujo by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Aliaskhab Khizriev and Makhmud Muradov declared a no contest (accidental eye poke) at 0:11 of Round 1

Charles Radtke defeats Gilbert Urbina by TKO (strikes) at 4:47 of Round 1

Preliminary Card