Fernie Garcia steps in on short notice to save this fight.

UFC Vegas 86 is underway and we're set to bring you all of our betting predictions and picks from the fight capital of the world. This next bout was scrapped and then put back together this week as we'll see Fernie Garcia step up on short notice to fight Hyder Amil making his UFC debut. Check out our UFC odds series for our Garcia-Amil prediction and pick.

Fernie Garcia (10-4) comes into this fight with an 0-3 record in the UFC as he still searches for his first win. He's a 2021 product of Dana White's Contender Series and has had a rough go since, losing bouts to Journey Newson, Brady Hiestand, and Rinya Nakamura. He takes this fight on extremely short notice and moves up a weight class as he desperately searches for his first win. Garcia stands 5'7″ with a 67-inch reach.

Hyder Amil (8-0) is an undefeated prospect out of Bellator and LFA who earned a contract on DWCS with a unanimous-decision win over his opponent. He was slated to fight both Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Melsik Bagddasaryan in this spot, but both had to withdraw from the fight. Amil will have Garcia as his new opponent, but his goal of staying undefeated remains the same. Amil stands 5'9″ with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 86 Odds: Fernie Garcia-Hyder Amil Odds

Fernie Garcia: +168

Hyder Amil: -193

Over 2.5 rounds: -225

Under 2.5 rounds: +185

Why Fernie Garcia Will Win

Fernie Garcia made a huge impression on Contender Series in 2021 when he beat his opponent with an overhand right and ground strikes in the very first round of his audition. The knockout was everything Dana White was looking for in a prospect, but they may have fed him to the lions a bit too soon following his debut. He's had to face three-straight dogs and was billed as an underdog in each one of those fights, much like he will be in this bout. He'll be moving up to featherweight for this fight and will be at a noticeable size disadvantage, so it's clear Garcia is hungry for a win in taking this fight on such short notice.

Fernie Garcia has very dangerous hands and throws his strikes with blistering speed. He hasn't gotten a chance to show off much of his game due to his opponents, but he's an extremely tough guy to put away and has made it to a decision in each one of his fights. On the ground, Garcia can hold his own and has three submission wins while never being submitted. It'll be interesting to see how he deals with being the smaller fighter, but he should look to use his underdog status to his advantage and catch Amil off-guard with his aggression.

Why Hyder Amil Will Win

Hyder Amil is a rather new prospect in the fight game and remains undefeated after his first fight in front of the UFC audience. He was dominant in his Contender Series audition and showed a great all-around skill set throughout the three rounds. Of his eight wins, he has four knockouts, one submission, and three decision wins. While his record is spotless, he'll certainly be giving up some experience to Garcia and it'll be interesting to see how he adjusts his game plan to a short-notice opponent, in his debut nonetheless.

Hyder Amil is a “don't blink” type of fighter and will immediately go out and execute his game plan. He's a very solid wrestler and will immediately look for the takedown so he can ensure his ground-and-pound techniques. He marches forward from the opening bell and having a small size advantage over Garcia could mean that he wastes no time with his wrestling and begins to control Garcia on the ground.

Final Fernie Garcia-Hyder Amil Prediction & Pick

This fight will be very interesting as Hyder Amil makes his UFC debut against Fernie Garcia, who's still searching for his first UFC win. Garcia is clearly reeling for a win here and he's stepping outside of his comfort zone by moving up to featherweight for this fight. Hyder Amil is a very suffocating wrestler and if he finds success early with the takedowns, it could be a clear path to victory for him.

However, Garcia is a very tough customer and won't be easy to put away in this one. Expect this fight to see the distance as both guys have their moments, but we ultimately like Hyder Amil to win this fight with his wrestling. Still, be aware of Garcia's hands as he'll be fighting with his back against the wall. Let's take Amil and the over for our final prediction.

Final Fernie Garcia-Hyder Amil Prediction & Pick: Hyder Amil (-193); Over 2.5 Rounds (-225)