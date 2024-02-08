UFC Vegas 86 continues with a fight between Robert Bryczek and Ihor Potieria. Check out our UFC odds series for our Bryczek-Potieria prediction.

UFC Vegas 86: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer continues on the main card with a fight in the middleweight division between promotional newcomer Robert Bryczek and Ihor Potieria. Bryczek comes into his UFC debut off five consecutive first-round knockout victories meanwhile, Potieria has now lost back-to-back fights and three out of his last four by knockout as he comes into this pivotal matchup this weekend at UFC Vegas 86. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Bryczek-Potieria prediction and pick.

Robert Bryczek (17-5) has fought primarily for the OKTAGON MMA promotion where he racked up a 4-3 record with three of those four wins coming by knockout. He is a heavy-handed striker that has 11 knockouts in his 17 victories and he will be looking to make that 18 knockouts when he takes on Ihor Potieria in his octagon debut this weekend at UFC Vegas 86.

Ihor Potieria (20-5) has certainly not had much luck during his time in the UFC as he has fallen to 1-3 in the world's largest MMA promotion. He is coming off of back-to-back knockout losses for the first time in his career and is looking to right the ship as he is stepping in on about a week's notice down a weight class to the middleweight division as he takes on promotional newcomer Robert Bryczek this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 86 Odds: Robert Bryczek-Ihor Potieria Odds

Robert Bryczek: -162

Ihor Potieria: +142

Over 1.5 rounds: +200

Under 1.5 rounds: -260

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Robert Bryczek Will Win

Robert Bryczek is yet another powerful Polish fighter with some insane knockout power. Of his 11 knockout victories, nine of them have come inside the first round with each of his last five wins coming by way of first-round knockout. He certainly has a ton of hype surrounding his long-awaited UFC debut as he takes on former light heavyweight fighter Ihor Potieria.

Bcryzek was originally scheduled to face off against Jacob Malkoun in September of last year but he ultimately had to withdraw from that contest and then was getting ready to take on Albert Duraev but Duraev had to withdraw due to visa issues. Now finally, he is ready to make his debut against a struggling commodity in Potieria who will be willing to fight fire with fire with him in this matchup. As long as Bryczek doesn't get overzealous trying to end the fight early he could land the kill sometime in the early going of this fight to pick up his first win inside the octagon.

Why Ihor Potieria Will Win

Ihor Potieria has had a rough go in the UFC after securing his contract on the Contender Series. He is now sitting at 1-3 in the world's largest MMA promotion after back-to-back knockout defeats. He will be stepping in on about a week's notice moving down a weight class to the middleweight division to take on promotional newcomer Robert Bryczek.

Potieria is a dangerous fighter who has finished 16 of his 20 wins which are split between nine knockouts and seven submissions. He showed his potential in his fight against a legend that was way past his prime Mauricio Rua where he finished him in the first round. Potieria is a kill-or-be-killed type of fighter and if he can land before Bryczek he has a real chance of getting back on track this weekend.

Final Robert Bryczek-Ihor Potieria Prediction & Pick

This should be an absolute slobber knocker for however long it lasts between these two middleweights. Robert Bryczek has the ability to be a good prospect as he comes into his UFC debut this weekend. He has the power to knock out anyone in the division and he has the grappling as a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt to submit his opponents as well making him dangerous no matter where the fight takes place.

Potieria has the chance to right his wrongs in the UFC by making what looks to be the right move down to the middleweight division. However, he is doing on very short notice and it will only be his second time in 25 professional fights that he will be cutting to 185 lbs as he's fought primarily at light heavyweight and even at heavyweight. It remains to be seen how the weight cut will make a difference in this fight. Ultimately, this is a deadly proposition for Potieria just because of the short notice nature of the fight and fighting in a brand new weight class, all-in-all expect these two to come out throwing heavy leather early on until Potieira's chin faults him again when Bryczek lands a thunderous shot putting him away in round one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Robert Bryczek-Ihor Potieria Prediction & Pick: Robert Bryczek (-162), Under 1.5 Rounds (-260)