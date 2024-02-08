UFC Vegas 86 continues with a fight between Timothy Cuamba and Bolaji Oki. Check out our UFC odds series for our Cuamba-Oki prediction.

UFC Vegas 86: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer continues on the prelims with a fight in the lightweight division between promotional newcomers Timothy Cuamba and Bolaji Oki. Cuamba got his chance to fight in the UFC just a day's notice after a knockout victory in his most recent matchup last week meanwhile, Oki secured his contract with a brutal knockout victory in his Contender Series appearance as he comes into his promotional debut this weekend at UFC Vegas 86. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Cuamba-Oki prediction and pick.

Timothy Cuamba (8-1) got his shot on the Contender Series last season and got the win but wasn't awarded the contract. He went back to the regional scene and scored a big knockout last weekend which got him the call-up after Damir Hadzovic had to withdraw from the fight with Bolaji Oki. Cuamba will look to make the most of his opportunity when he steps up in weight to take on his toughest competition to date Bolaji Oki this weekend at UFC Vegas 86.

Bolaji Oki (8-1) made quick work of seasoned striker Dylan Salvador in his shot on the contender series flattening him in round one and securing his UFC contract. That was his fifth knockout victory in his eight professional wins and will be putting his eight-fight winning streak on the line when he makes his promotional debut against Timothy Cuamba this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 86 Odds: Timothy Cuamba-Bolaji Oki Odds

Timothy Cuamba: +169

Bolaji Oki: -194

Over 2.5 rounds: +135

Under 2.5 rounds: -165

Why Timothy Cuamba Will Win

Timothy Cuamba fought a good fight on the Contender Series winning a decision against Canada's Mateo Vogel but ultimately wasn't awarded a contract. That did not stop Cuamba from getting yet another knockout victory when he landed a devastating head kick against Michael Stack at Tuff-N-Uff in round two which set him up for this short-notice opportunity after Dami Hadzovic withdrew from the bout.

Cuamba will now have to move in weight to take on a physical specimen in Bolaji Oki which will be a tough task but not one he isn't ready for. He has exceptional movement on the feet, throws a ton of volume, and throws well in combinations. Cuamba will need to be on his bike with constant movement to avoid the power shots and the takedown attempts that Oki will throw his way. If he can make Oki work and not get chin-checked in the process, he has the chance of scoring the colossal upset and getting his first win inside the octagon.

Why Bolaji Oki Will Win

Bolaji Oki came in as the slight underdog against the former kickboxer Dylan Salvador but we quickly saw that the oddsmakers were completely off in lining that fight. He looked to be the better striker and was just as poised as Salvador was rattled from the very beginning. Oki will look to make a statement in his UFC debut when he takes on fellow Contender Series alumni and debutant Timothy Cuamba.

Oki has some physical tools that is hard to match. He is built like the lightweight version of Phil Hawes but with more tools in his toolbox. His raw power and athleticism has gotten him to the big show and he will be looking land his heavy strikes on the smaller Cuamba in hopes of sending him to the shadow realm like he has done to five out of his nine previous opponents when he steps in there this weekend at UFC Vegas 86.

Final Timothy Cuamba-Bolaji Oki Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an absolute firefight between these two Contender Series alumni. On paper, Bolaji Oki should have Timothy Cuamba covered. From the grappling, to the pace, to the pressure, and the power but something leads me to believe that if Oki doesn't finish early Cuamba could potentially take over late in this matchup. It's going to be up to Cuamba to utilize his speed, his precision, and his combinations to the head and to the body to wear out the explosive Belgium.

Ultimately, Oki will come out fast and hot looking to land his devastating power but it will be Cuamba who weathers the early storm pouring on the pace, the pressure, and the volume late to either land a late knockout or get the decision victory.

Final Timothy Cuamba-Bolaji Oki Prediction & Pick: Timothy Cuamba (+169), Over 2.5 Rounds (+135)