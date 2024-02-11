In the UFC Vegas 86 main event, we had a back-and-forth affair where Jack Hermansson gave Joe Pyfer a veteran lesson beatin him by decision.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 86, Jack Hermansson delivered a veteran performance, securing a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over the young and surging Joe Pyfer. The middleweight clash between the 11th-ranked Hermansson and the undefeated Pyfer headlined the event, captivating fans with its intense back-and-forth action.

Jack Hermansson picks up his first win since 2022 💪 #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/DW7KcpSKwe — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 11, 2024

Hermansson, known as “The Joker,” showcased his experience and resilience as he weathered Pyfer's aggressive start and gradually turned the momentum in his favor. Despite coming off a significant layoff, Hermansson's strategic approach and striking prowess allowed him to effectively counter Pyfer's offense and control the later rounds of the bout.

Hermansson's victory not only solidified his position in the middleweight division but also served as a testament to his enduring skill set and competitive spirit. As he handed Pyfer his first loss in the UFC, Hermansson demonstrated why he remains a formidable force in the 185-pound weight class.

The outcome of the main event at UFC Vegas 86 reflected Hermansson's determination to bounce back from previous setbacks and reestablish himself as a top contender in the middleweight ranks as he called out Nassourdine Imavov in his post-fight interview inside the octagon. His performance against Pyfer showcased the value of experience and composure in high-stakes matchups, earning him praise from fans and fellow fighters across social media platforms.

As the MMA world reflects on Jack Hermansson's hard-earned victory over Joe Pyfer, it is evident that his resilience and tactical acumen were instrumental in securing the unanimous decision. The result of the main event at UFC Vegas 86 cements Hermansson's status as a seasoned competitor capable of delivering compelling performances on the sport's grandest stage.

The MMA community and analysts alike were quick to recognize Hermansson's impressive comeback victory over Pyfer. The fight, which marked Pyfer's first loss inside the Octagon, highlighted Hermansson's ability to overcome adversity and compete at the highest level of the sport, check out what some of those had to say on social media.

It’s a different ball game when you get inside that top 10. I fought over a decade inside the TOP 10 . Not many can say they have , Even past champs . A lot have reached the high and faded big , then lose 8 in a row like Johnny Hendricks ! Joe will learn from this ! #MMA — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 11, 2024

I've said it a thousand times, losing a round means nothing. And 5 round fights are a whole different monster. Way to go Jack, veteran performance, and Pyfer has nothing to be ashamed of. Big step up and he performed admirably. — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 11, 2024

Great Win for Jack over a promising prospect. #UFCVegas86 — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) February 11, 2024