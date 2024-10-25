ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UL Monroe continues its season in Week 9 when they take on South Alabama. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UL Monroe-South Alabama prediction and pick.

In Week 9, UL Monroe faces South Alabama in a crucial Sun Belt matchup. UL Monroe (5-1) has shown resilience, covering the spread in five of six games this season, including three outright wins as an underdog. Their offense relies heavily on the run, averaging 156.3 yards per game, while their defense allows just 20 points per game.

South Alabama (3-4), however, has been inconsistent, particularly on defense, ranking 105th overall and struggling against the pass. With a spread of 7.5 points favoring South Alabama, UL Monroe’s strong recent performance and ability to control the clock could lead to a competitive game. Expect a closely contested battle as both teams vie for positioning in the conference.

Here are the UL Monroe-South Alabama College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UL Monroe-South Alabama Odds

UL Monroe: +6.5 (+102)

Moneyline: +210

South Alabama: -6.5 (-124)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch UL Monroe vs. South Alabama

Time: 5:00 PM ET/2:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UL Monroe Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 5-1

Over/Under: 2-4

Head to Head Last 10: 5-5 SU / 4-6 ATS

UL Monroe is poised to upset South Alabama on the road in Week 9, continuing their impressive 2024 campaign. The Warhawks have been one of the Sun Belt’s biggest surprises, boasting a 5-1 record and covering the spread in five of six games. Their success stems from a potent ground attack, averaging 156.3 yards per game, and a stingy defense allowing just 20 points per contest. Ahmad Hardy leads the charge with 380 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns, providing a consistent offensive threat. Defensively, UL Monroe’s ability to create turnovers, evidenced by Wydett Williams Jr.’s 3 interceptions, will be crucial against South Alabama’s pass-heavy offense.

South Alabama’s inconsistent performance, particularly on defense, makes them vulnerable to UL Monroe’s balanced attack. The Jaguars rank 104th in total defense and a dismal 129th in passing defense, presenting opportunities for Aidan Armenta to exploit through the air. UL Monroe’s resilience as underdogs, going 3-1 ATS with three outright victories, demonstrates their ability to perform in hostile environments. With South Alabama’s tendency to struggle against the spread when coming off a straight-up win (16-35 ATS since 2014), the stage is set for UL Monroe to continue their impressive run and secure a pivotal road victory in the Sun Belt Conference.

Why South Alabama Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 1-6

Over/Under: 2-5

Head to Head Last 10: 5-5 SU / 6-4 ATS

South Alabama is primed to secure a crucial Sun Belt victory against UL Monroe in Week 9. The Jaguars’ high-powered offense, averaging over 34.9 points per game, will be the key to overcoming UL Monroe’s stingy defense. Led by quarterback Gio Lopez, who has thrown for 1,466 yards with 13 touchdowns and only one interception, South Alabama’s passing attack will challenge the Warhawks’ secondary. Lopez’s dual-threat capability, evidenced by his 325 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground, adds another dimension to the Jaguars’ offensive arsenal. Wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett, with 39 receptions for 574 yards and 6 touchdowns, provides a reliable target for Lopez and will be crucial in exploiting UL Monroe’s 129th-ranked passing defense.

Defensively, South Alabama’s ability to create turnovers will be pivotal in swinging momentum in their favor. The Jaguars have forced 12 turnovers this season, ranking 26th nationally. Safety Jaden Voisin, with 3 interceptions, will be a key player to watch in disrupting UL Monroe’s offensive rhythm. Additionally, South Alabama’s recent success against UL Monroe, winning two of their last three matchups, provides a psychological edge. The Jaguars’ balanced offensive attack, featuring running backs Fluff Bothwell and Kentrel Bullock, who have combined for over 800 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns, will keep the Warhawks’ defense guessing. With South Alabama’s offensive firepower and opportunistic defense, they are well-positioned to overcome UL Monroe’s home-field advantage and secure a vital conference win.

Final UL Monroe-South Alabama Prediction & Pick

In this Sun Belt showdown, UL Monroe’s surprising 5-1 record faces a test against the inconsistent South Alabama Jaguars. The Warhawks have been impressive underdogs, covering five of six games and winning three outright as underdogs. Their strong run game (156.3 yards per game) and stingy defense (20 points allowed per game) should keep this close.

South Alabama’s defensive struggles, ranking 104th overall and 129th against the pass, could be exploited by UL Monroe’s balanced attack. With the Jaguars’ poor 16-35 ATS record after straight-up wins since 2014, UL Monroe has a good chance to keep this within the spread. Expect a competitive game with UL Monroe covering the +6.5 spread.

Final UL Monroe-South Alabama Prediction & Pick: UL Monroe +6.5 (+102), Under 45.5 (-110)