Ultros, with an exact release date of February 13, 2024, combines 2D action-adventure gameplay, a deep story, and visually stunning trailers.

Ultros, a new 2D action-adventure game by Hadoque and published by Kepler Interactive, is set to launch on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, for PS5, PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam. This game promises to deliver a unique blend of engaging gameplay, vibrant visuals, and a compelling storyline. The development team’s latest trailer has given players a sneak peek into the game’s colorful and surreal world, drawing significant interest from the gaming community.

Ultros – Narrated Gameplay Preview Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Mark your calendars: Ultros is slated for release on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, and will be available on PS5, PS4, and PC through both the Epic Games Store and Steam. This announcement has ignited excitement within the gaming community, eager to dive into the game’s psychedelic realms and face its challenges. The trailers, featuring the distinctive art of El Huervo — famed for his contributions to Hotline Miami — showcase a game world teeming with vibrant colors, surreal landscapes, and alien creatures, setting Ultros apart in the action-adventure genre.

Story

The narrative of Ultros unfolds within the mysterious Sarcophagus, metaphorically described as a “cosmic uterus.” This enigmatic world serves as the canvas for a story interlacing themes of life, death, mental health, and the cycles of karma. Players are drawn into an alien landscape that is as confounding as it is mesmerizing, tasked with uncovering the secrets that pervade this realm. Ultros’ story transcends the physical journey across a visually stunning environment, inviting players to ponder profound existential themes. It’s an exploration of nurturing versus destruction, set against the backdrop of an alien world brimming with both beauty and danger.

Gameplay

Ultros introduces a gameplay experience that cleverly merges elements of the Metroidvania and roguelike genres. Players are invited to traverse branching paths, engage in exhilarating melee combat, and unlock new abilities through a distinctive loop-based mechanic. With each playthrough, the understanding of the game’s intricate world deepens, slowly unveiling the lore and mysteries of the Sarcophagus.

The game’s combat system is designed to offer thrilling battles against formidable alien foes, requiring players to master both skill and strategy. However, Ultros extends beyond mere combat. It incorporates moments of serenity, such as the cultivation of alien plant life, weaving a complex gameplay fabric that reflects the game’s thematic exploration of life’s inherent dualities.

The visual and auditory elements of Ultros — marked by El Huervo’s unique artistic vision — create a compelling environment that is both inviting and ominous. Accompanied by a dynamic soundtrack, the game promises to deliver a multisensory experience that elevates the overall gameplay, ensuring that Ultros stands as a memorable entry in the 2D action-adventure category.

In essence, Ultros is poised to be an intriguing release, merging engaging gameplay mechanics, a captivating narrative, and breathtaking visuals. It is not merely a game about survival; it is an invitation to delve into the mysteries of existence within a meticulously crafted world. With its launch set for February 13, 2024, on PS5, PS4, and PC, Ultros beckons players to embark on a journey that promises to be as thought-provoking as it is visually spectacular.

