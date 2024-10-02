ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with yet another College Football betting prediction and pick as the Week 6 slate continues to heat up. Two teams look for a win after recent losses as the UMass Minutemen (1-4) take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-2). It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UMass-Northern Illinois prediction and pick.

The Massachusetts Minutemen are 1-4 after losing their most recent contest to Miami Ohio. Prior to that, they broke a three-game winless streak with a big win over Central Connecticut, but they come into yet another game as the sizable betting underdogs. A win here would prove massive for this program moving forward.

The NIU Huskies are 2-2 following their most recent loss on the road to NC State. They put up a good fight during the 24-17 loss, but it marked the second consecutive loss for the Huskies following their historic win over Notre Dame. Now, they look to get right back on track as the betting favorites in this one.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UMass-Northern Illinois Odds

UMass: +17.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +570

Northern Illinois: -17.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -850

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

How to Watch UMass vs. Northern Illinois

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UMass Could Cover The Spread/Win

UMass put up a valiant effort against Miami Ohio in their last game as they managed to overcome a 10-17 halftime deficit to tie the game and eventually take the lead over the Redhawks. During the overtime period, the Minutemen couldn't find any production on offense and they ultimately allowed two field goals at the end of regulation and overtime to seal the game. Their offense played mistake-free with no turnovers and almost 350 yards of offense, so finding the endzone consistently and not settling for field goals will be a massive focal point during this game.

UMass receiver Jakobie Keeney-James had himself a massive game last time out with four receptions for 150 receiving yards. He's already totaled 406 yards through 20 receptions on the season and he's certainly a player that can take the top off this Northern Illinois secondary. They're still waiting on their running game to turn in a signature performance this season, but they could open up opportunities for Keeney-James downfield if they're able to effectively run the ball on first and second down.

Why Northern Illinois Could Cover The Spread/Win

Northern Illinois won their biggest game in program history with their 16-14 win on the road against No. 5 Notre Dame. Since then, however, the Huskies have struggled to replicate the same magic as they've now lost back-to-back games in heartbreaking fashion. Their offense had some serious issues against the front line of the NC State defense and a costly fumble to a scoop-and-score was ultimately the deciding factor during the loss. Nevertheless, this team has been tested in all areas this season and we're bound to see them regroup and come back with another dominant performance.

Quarterback Ethan Hampton has now thrown 3 interceptions through the Huskies' last two losses and the turnovers have really been costing them at key moments of the game. Running back Antario Brown has been their most consistent player on offense and they should look to feed him the ball early and often in this one. UMass has proven to be weak on the interior and stopping the run, so they should exploit the battle at the line of scrimmage and get Brown pushing forward on early-down situations. If Northern Illinois is able to limit their turnovers, they should win this game rather easily.

Final UMass-Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick

Both teams are coming into this meeting hungry for a win, but neither side has shown much consistency on the offensive side of the ball. We certainly favor the NIU defense a bit more considering what they've been able to do this season against better competition. However, UMass might have the best player on the field in receiver Jakobie Keeney-James, so look for their offensive success to hinge on him.

Still, you have to like the consistent approach from Northern Illinois to win the line of scrimmage and remain persistent in their running game. I don't expect them to take too many chances through the air and risk making this a close game against the defense of UMass.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with Northern Illinois to find the win in this one. The spread is a bit wide for what is shaping up to be a defensive battle, so we like the value with the total under a bit more as both teams look to grind out a hard-fought win.

Final UMass-Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick: Northern Illinois ML (-850); Under 44.5 (-115)

