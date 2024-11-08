ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Penn State plays host in this early season match-up with UMBC. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UMBC-Penn State prediction and pick.

UMBC comes into the game at 1-0. They played Penn State-York in their first game, a member of the USCAA. UMBC took a 30-point lead into the half and would go on to win the game 95-66. Meanwhile, Penn State hosted Binghamton in their first game of the season. They also dominated early, taking a 31-point lead into the half. Penn State would not let off in the second half, going on to win the game 108-66.

This is the fifth time Penn State and UMBC will be meeting. Penn State is 4-0 all-time against UMBC. The last time they faced was in December of 2018 in Happy Valley when Penn State won the game 74-52.

Here are the UMBC-Penn State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UMBC-Penn State Odds

UMBC: +19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1400

Penn State: -19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 162.5 (-110)

Under: 162.5 (110)

How to Watch UMBC vs. Penn State

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UMBC Will Cover The Spread/Win

Last year, Dion Brown led the team in both points and rebounds, but the guard transferred in the offseason to Boston College. This leaves Marcus Banks Jr. to pick up some of the production. He had 15.1 points per game last year, with 3.9 rebounds per game, and 1.9 assists. To open the season, he scored 27 points, while adding four rebounds, and two assists. Joining Brown at the guard position are Bryce Johnson and Marlon Short. Johnson scored 10.9 points per game last year, adding 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He opened his season with a nine-point, six rebounds, three assists, and two steal games. Meanwhile, Marlon Short had 12 points, five rebounds, and two assists in his first game. He scored just 2.9 points per game last season.

In the front court, it was Tim Eze, Daylon Dickerson, Louie Jordan, and Josh Odunowo who led the way for UMBC in the first game. Tim Eze is a freshman and was playing in his first game at the college level. He played great, scoring 14 points, and adding six rebounds, and two assists in just 19 minutes. Dickerson is a transfer from McLennan Community College, who put up 13 points and five rebounds in his 13 minutes. Jordan added 10 points and a rebound in his first game of the year, after transferring in from Weber State. Finally, Odunowo led the team in rebounds. He scored just three points but added eight rebounds. He has spent the last three years at Columbia.

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The top scoring threat for Penn State last year, Kanye Clary, has transferred on to Mississippi State, but they do bring back their second option in Ace Baldwin, who also led the team in assists last year. Baldwin scored 14.2 points per game last year while adding 2.7 rebounds, six assists, and 2.7 steals. In the first game of the year, he put up 15 points, four assists, and added three steals, with just two turnovers. He was joined at the guard spot by Freddie Dillone V and D'Marco Dunn. Dillone scored 10 points while adding three rebounds, an assist, and two steals. The sophomore spent last year at Tennessee, playing in 18 games, but getting his first collegiate start in this one. Dunn put in 12 points in his first game of the year, adding two rebounds, an assist, and two steals. Last year, he scored 6.8 points per game, while adding 1.8 rebounds.

The frontcourt was led by Zach Hicks and Yanic Knon Niederhauser. Hicks led the team with 22 points in his first game. He also added seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block. Last year, he scored 8.7 points per game, while adding 3.9 rebounds and a steal per game. Neiderhauser scored 16 points in his first game, while also adding seven rebounds, a steal, and two blocks. Last year at NIU, he averaged 2.1 blocks per game.

Final UMBC-Penn State Prediction & Pick

UMBC got plenty of shots off in their first game. They shot 47.9 percent from the field on 71 total shots. Further, they shot 37 percent from three. Still, they struggled at the line, shooting just 58.6 percent. They also did not dominate the rebounding game, winning the rebounding battle just 50-48. Penn State was solid in their first game, shooting 50.7 percent from the floor, and 41.9 percent from three. They also won the rebounding battle by ten and scored 31 points off of turnovers. Expect them to force turnovers in this one, and run away with the game. Still, the best play in this one may be on the total. Take the under, as UMBC struggled to score.

Final UMBC-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Under 162.5 (-110)