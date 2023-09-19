The Denver Nuggets are the reigning NBA champions after winning the 2023 NBA Finals over the Miami Heat, and they have enjoyed quite an eventful offseason to this point. Everyone seems to be having a great time in Denver, except for the Larry O'Brien trophy that the team ended up winning. Why is that? The Nuggets simply will not let it leave their sights.

Denver had their Finals trophy on full display during their championship parade back in June, but ever since then, it has been missing in action. Many players and coaches of the victorious team are given a chance to show off the trophy that validated their hard work, but that hasn't been the case for the Nuggets. As it turns out, no one has been allowed to take the Larry O'Brien trophy out, as it is being held “under lock and key” by the team.

Jamal Murray and his teammates, along with staff members of the Denver Nuggets were not allowed to bring the Larry O'Brien trophy to their hometowns this summer as the team had it "under lock and key" since the championship parade back in June 😳 Murray had plans to bring the… pic.twitter.com/auYzT4SWVh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 19, 2023

Why the Nuggets wouldn't want to allow their players and coaches to show off the crowning achievement from their hard work is a very good question. Celebrating this sort of massive victory is what franchise's always do, and bringing the Larry O'Brien trophy around for fans all over the world to see is one of the most rewarding experiences that comes with winning a championship.

For whatever reason, though, that's something that the Nuggets have wanted no part of this offseason, and with the 2023-24 season set to get underway soon, it doesn't seem like that will be changing anytime soon. This is a pretty strange decision from the Nuggets, but if they accomplish their main goal and repeat as champions this upcoming season, maybe they will have a different stance on this matter next offseason.