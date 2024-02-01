In less than two weeks, you'll be able to create your own character and play Career Mode in Undisputed.

Undisputed's long awaited Career Mode, along with a Character Creator and more come out this month in the final Early Access content update. Developer Steel City Interactive released a video detailing a beta for both Career Mode and Character Creator. Furthermore, they discussed a few other details about the game's development process. In less than two weeks, you'll be able to create your own character and play Career Mode in Undisputed.

When Does Undisputed's Career Mode Beta Come Out?

The final Undisputed Early Access Content update, which includes Career More and Character Creator, releases on Monday, February 12th, 2024. In the latest developer from Steel City Interactive, they announced this is the final update before the full launch of the game. Along with bug fixes and improvements, the update adds the following features:

Gameplay Flat-Footed Movement Effect – When fighter falls below a certain threshold in their long-term stamina. This affects their movement, preventing the fighter from “dancing around”. Fighter-Select Customization – When selecting a fighter, you now have customization options to edit their appearance: This includes Gloves Shorts Boots Taunts Ringwalk Song Over-The-Shoulder Camera Option

Character Creator Build and customize your own character in Undisputed. Overall, players can customize a wide selection of features including, but not limited to: Hair Cheeks Body/Arms Gear

Career Mode

Undisputed's career mode, like other sports titles, allows the player to create their own fighter and follow their path to glory. Furthermore, players can choose their own staff members, like coaches, managers, or cutmen. Furthermore, you even have some say in your schedule, as you can choose who to fight. However, even your manager can decide who you fight for you.

Overall, Undisputed's Career Mode Beta will allow players to control almost every aspect of their career. From assembling your own staff, to deciding your own fights, and how much you want to wager in the fight. However, you need to raise your Fame and Money in order to improve your negotiation skills. Nevertheless, you'll be able to decide things like Purse Cut, Venues, and if you even want Fight Insurance.

While the developers plan to add more details soon, we noted a things worth nothing from the video above:

Career Hub – which allows you to: Advance Week Negotiate Fight My Boxer Media Feed Notifications

Gym

Rankings

My Team

My Objectives

Injuries

Of course, this mode will release in beta form, as the game is still in its Early Access phase. Therefore, expect the developer to make more tweaks and adjustments to the mode over time. However, it certainly looks promising with how much customization is available to the player right off the bat.

Lastly, Undisputed will increase in price soon following the game's official launch Therefore, if you know you want to purchase the game, now might be the best time to do so. It gives you a chance to learn the game's mechanics and have it installed before the next update releases. However, do note that the game, still in Early Access, still likely has some technical issues.

We look forward to another exciting update as we near Undisputed's launch. Originally released on January 31st (just over 1 year ago), the developers look to push past the finish line and celebrate their completed product.

