Fight back against tyranny and reclaim your land. Here are the details for Unicorn Overlord, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.
Unicorn Overlord Release Date: March 8, 2024
Unicorn Overlord – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch
Unicorn Overlord has a release date of March 8, 2024. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Players can pre-order either the Standard Edition or the Monarch Edition. The Monarch Edition will include a 16-bit Music Album and a Digital Artbook. Pre-ordering the game will also give players access to the ATLUS x Vanillaware Heraldry Pack, which includes insignias from 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Odis Sphere, and Dragon’s Crown. Additionally, a demo is available on all platforms.
Unicorn Overlord Gameplay
Unicorn Overlord – Official Combat Trailer
This game is a tactical role-playing game, similar to games like Fire Emblem or Final Fantasy Tactics. Players take control of a group of units in two ways. The first is in the overworld, where players must explore the land and go from one place to another. While exploring, the player can enter towns, where they can access shops. This includes blacksmiths for weapons, merchants for items like potions, and more. Players can take this opportunity to prepare and outfit their units. Players can freely explore the world, meaning that they can decide who to fight and when. This allows for a less linear approach in the story, although some parts are still quite linear.
The second is through combat. Combat starts with players moving their units across the battlefield. When the allied and enemy units meet, an actual fight will start. Instead of 1-on-1 fights, which is the norm in most tactics games, each fight instead involves squads of units, with at least two units per squad. This allows the player to mix and match their squads, and strike a balance of offense and defense. Combat between squads ends with either one squad wiped out, or once all action points are used up. In the latter’s case, the squad with the higher HP percentage remaining wins, and the losing squad is knocked back, making them vulnerable to attack.
There are other combat mechanics involved, such as the squad grid influencing a unit’s abilities and combat efficiency. Some classes are exclusive short or long-ranged, while others offer a mix of abilities. It is up to the player to play around with how their units are deployed, to become effective in the battlefield. There is also a relationship system, where the player’s main character can improve their relationship with their party members.
Unicorn Overlord Story
Unicorn Overlord – Official Game Overview Trailer
The game follows the story of Alain, the prince of Cornia, one of the nations in the continent of Fevrith. Fevrith is split into five nations, inhabited by a variety of people, including humans, elves, bestrals, and angels. One day, a rogue general, Valmore, launched an attack against Cornia, forcing Cornia’s Queen, Ilenia, to send her son away to safety. Valmore succeeds in the attack and proceeds to conquer the other nations, creating the Zenoiran empire. Alain makes it to safety with the help of his bodyguard Josef.
Years pass, and Alain is now an adult. With his kingdom lost, and his mother the queen supposedly dead, Alain leads the Liberation Army in a fight to take back the land from the Zenoiran empire. with the magical Ring of the Unicorn in his possession, Alain must travel across Fevrith, recruit soldiers to his cause, and oust the general that now rules the land.
That’s all the information we have about Unicorn Overlord, its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.
