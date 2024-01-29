In a groundbreak for German football, Marie-Louise Eta, Union Berlin's assistant coach, etched her name in history as the first female coach

In a groundbreaking moment for German football, Marie-Louise Eta, Union Berlin‘s assistant coach, etched her name in history as the first female coach to take charge in the Bundesliga, reported by GOAL. Eta assumed the managerial role for Union Berlin in the absence of suspended head coach Nenad Bjelica, leading her team to a commendable 1-0 victory against Darmstadt.

The 32-year-old Eta had previously been appointed as the assistant first-team coach earlier in the season, showcasing Union Berlin's commitment to diversifying coaching roles in the sport. With Bjelica serving a three-game suspension due to an incident involving Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane, Eta seized the opportunity to make history on the touchline.

Union Berlin secured the win with a goal from Benedict Hollerbach just after the hour mark, highlighting Eta's tactical acumen and leadership qualities. Impressively, she also fulfilled all media responsibilities in the absence of Bjelica, further solidifying her place in football history.

The match against Darmstadt also featured a promising cameo from USMNT star Brenden Aaronson, who, playing the last 15 minutes, left a positive impact on the game. Aaronson, currently on loan from Leeds United, showcased his skills and nearly set up Kevin Behrens for a second goal.

With Bjelica's suspension, Marie-Louise Eta is expected to take charge for at least two more games, facing challenges against RB Leipzig and Mainz. As Union Berlin aims to distance itself from the relegation zone, Eta's tenure represents not only a historic moment for women in football but also an opportunity to make a lasting impact on Union Berlin's season. The football world eagerly watches as Eta continues to break barriers in the Bundesliga.