The University of Georgia has sent a demand for the retraction of a recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution article by investigative reporter Alan Judd that detailed allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence within UGA's football program.

The letter from UGA states that “none of the three examples support Mr. Judd's claims” that the university rallies for players accused of violence against women.

UGA has sent a Demand for Retraction to the AJC and the letter asks for the article “UGA football program rallies when players accused of abusing women” to be removed I am still working my way through the entirety of the letter, but so far this passage stands out… pic.twitter.com/NYThCq6lSk — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) July 11, 2023

In the excerpted letter, UGA also claimed that while “reporting on a subject matter of utmost seriousness, Mr. Judd chose to create the story he wanted to tell regardless of the facts.”

Judd's extensively detailed article for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, originally published on June 27th, focuses heavily on Jamaal Jarrett, a 16-year-old University of Georgia recruit who “broke curfew, drank with potential teammates in an Athens bar and ended up in a police station, under investigation for sexual assault.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The findings throughout Alan Judd's investigative reporting were not limited to Jarrett, however.

“The Journal-Constitution identified 11 players during [Kirby] Smart’s tenure who remained with the team after women reported violent encounters to the police, to the university, or to both,” Judd wrote. “In some instances, particularly those involving domestic violence, the police either filed no charges or prosecutors allowed players to plead guilty to lesser charges.”

UGA's response detailed that Jarrett “was not a member of the program when the accusation was made” and that “Athens-Clarke County Police investigated the allegation and determined the activity was consensual; and the individual was never charged.”

Jamaal Jarrett recently issued a public apology for a separate incident, where he made racially insensitive remarks during an Instagram Live recording during the NFL Draft.

Jarrett, who signed with Georgia football after his campus visit, is expected to make his debut for the back-to-back national champions this season.