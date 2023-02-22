Las Vegas authorities are investigating the death of UNLV football player Ryan Keeler, per AP News.

The 20-year-old defensive lineman was found unresponsive in his apartment Monday. The coroner is still waiting for test results to determine the cause of death.

A few members of the UNLV community issued statements regarding the tragic loss.

We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family,” first-year head coach Barry Odom said according to UNLVRebels.com. “While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan’s family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Keeler, a native from Chicago, Illinois, had originally attended Rutgers but did not play a game for the program. He transferred to the Rebels and recorded eight total tackles and a sack this season. His impact on the University went beyond UNLV football, as he was named an Academic All-Mountain West honoree with a 3.8 grade-point average.

“Words are hard to come by this evening as we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of UNLV student-athlete Ryan Keeler ,” UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield said. “My sincere condolences are with Ryan’s family, friends, loved ones, and teammates during this very difficult time.”

The present lack of clarity surrounding Keeler’s death just adds to the unimaginable pain and heartbreak his loved ones are feeling. The investigation remains in progress. and will hopefully provide more answers in the coming days.