The UNLV Rebels take on the Air Force Falcons.

What a wild end we have in the Mountain West Conference race. There are all sorts of plot twists in effect, with more to come this weekend. UNLV was in big trouble in terms of making the Mountain West Championship Game heading into Week 11. The Rebels lost to Fresno State to lose the inside track to the title game. Air Force entered Week 11 with no Mountain West losses. The Falcons had lost to Army, but that was a nonconference game. Everything was pointing to an Air Force-Fresno State clash for the Mountain West title.

Then all hell broke loose in Week 11.

Fresno State was ambushed by San Jose State in a blowout in Silicon Valley. UNLV beat Wyoming. Air Force crashed and burned in Hawaii, suffering a shock loss to the lowly Rainbow Warriors. Suddenly this UNLV-Air Force game is a real pressure cooker for the Falcons, who could lose a second straight conference game if they can't solve the Rebels. If UNLV wins, it would soar into first place in the conference and become a likely player in the conference title game after being on the ropes not that long ago. Fresno State would remain on the outside looking in. Air Force, under this scenario, would have to then solve a very tricky road trip to Boise State if it wanted to make the conference title game. The Falcons would go from a lock to being locked out in a matter of weeks.

If Air Force is able to win this game against UNLV, it's a very different story. The Falcons would shore up their place in the MWC title game, while a UNLV loss would put the Rebels in trouble. Fresno State, which has head-to-head tiebreakers over UNLV and Boise State, would once again get the inside track to the title game.

You get the point: This game is huge for both sides.

Why UNLV Could Cover the Spread

The Rebels have been the biggest positive surprise of the Mountain West football season under head coach Barry Odom, the previous head coach at Missouri who has also had stints as the defensive coordinator at both Missouri and Arkansas. Odom has transformed UNLV into a winner. He has been one of the very best coaches in the country this season. He gives UNLV a physical, swaggering edge which keeps serving the Rebels well on the field.

Air Force is not playing physical football right now. The Falcons have been bullied by Army and Hawaii, a puzzling turn of events for a team which started the season 8-0. UNLV is playing a lot better than Air Force. There's no bigger reason to think the Rebels will cover the spread.

Why Air Force Could Cover the Spread

The Falcons have cratered the past two weeks. Are they really going to play three horrible games in a row? This team has done too much, accomplished too much, and shown too much quality to completely collapse at the end of its season. This is the game where Air Force bounces back and saves its season.

Final UNLV-Air Force Prediction & Pick

The late-season tailspin for Air Force is something no one saw coming a few weeks ago. Air Force is so enigmatic and hard to read right now that you should stay away from this game.



Final UNLV-Air Force Prediction & Pick: UNLV +3