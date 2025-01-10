ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UNLV and Colorado State enter this game with identical 9-6 overall and 3-1 records in the conference. There isn't much separating these teams in the standings or their head-to-head matchups, as they've won five games each over the past ten. They split the home-and-home series in 2023-24, with each team winning on their home courts. However, UNLV covered the spread in eight of the last nine meetings. The underdog has also covered the spread in nine consecutive meetings between these teams. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UNLV-Colorado State prediction and pick.

UNLV lost their most recent game, dropping a blowout to Boise State by 22 points. The Rebels entered that game as 8.5-point underdogs, which made the blowout even more surprising. However, UNLV had won five of six games before that loss. The Rebels benefitted from a favorable schedule, as they were favored by more than seven points in each of those wins. They had an impressive showing against Dayton in the loss, losing by one point as 10.5-point dogs.

Colorado State's recent loss to New Mexico was slightly more discouraging. They were one-point favorites at home and lost by eight. However, they bounced back from that loss with two consecutive blowout victories over San Jose State and Fresno State. The Rams haven't had the most superb stretch, as they've won just four of their past six games.

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

It could be a defensive battle in this game. Colorado State ranks 225th in the nation in points per game, with 73.9. UNLV has been above average defensively, allowing just 70.3 points per game. Colorado State has one of the country's most inefficient three-point shooting teams, which should eliminate the possibility of them going on many high-scoring runs. Colorado State does take a lot of threes, while UNLV allows many, so the Rebels have to worry about the Rams getting hot.

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

UNLV has been one of the worst offenses in the country, averaging just 72.5 points per game. It ranks them 248th, far below Colorado State ranks on defense. The Rams are 114th in defense, allowing 68.7 points per game, five points below the nation's average. UNLV has a peculiar statistic: they are one of the most efficient teams at shooting three, but they take near the least threes per game in college basketball. They won't be able to use that efficiency in this game, as the Rams allow just 20.9 attempts per game. The Rebels only take threes when they have a high chance of going in, and the Rams won't give them too many of those opportunities.

Final UNLV-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

The matchup between these teams sets up for a low-scoring game. Neither team's three-point shooting will be effective in this game, and they have hit the under in five of the last ten UNLV games and six of the past ten Colorado State games. It was also a low-scoring affair in last season's matchup.

Final UNLV-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Under 136.5 (-105)