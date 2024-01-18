It is a Mountain West battle as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a UNLV-Colorado State prediction, pick, and how to watch.

It is a Mountain West battle as UNLV and Colorado State square off. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UNLV-Colorado State prediction, pick, and how to watch.

UNLV enters the game at 9-7 on the year, but sitting at 2-2 in conference play this year. One of the losses was against Utah State, who was ranked 20th at the time. UNLV had the lead for most of the game. They took the lead early, and while Utah State made it a one-point game with 4:58, UNLV would have a seven-point lead at the half. They would not lose that lead until eight seconds left in the game when Kalib Boone committed a foul, and Utah State hit both shots to take the 87-86 lead, which they would hold onto.

Meanwhile, Colorado State comes in at 14-3 on the year, but are also 2-2 in conference play. Their only loss before conference play was a three-point loss to St. Mary's. Still, they have since lost by five to Utah State and by seven to Boise State. Last time out, they did win. It was a nine-point win over Air Force in which Colorado State came back from a half-time deficit to take a win.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: UNLV-Colorado State Odds

UNLV: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

Colorado State: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -315

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-1100

How to Watch UNLV vs. Colorado State

Time: 1:030 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

UNLV comes into the game sitting 78th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 42nd in the nation in offensive-adjusted efficiency and 147th in adjusted defensive efficiency. UNLV is 157th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 96th in effective field goal percentage this year. Kalib Boone leads the way on offense. He is scoring 13.3 points per game this year, with a 63 percent shooting percentage this year. Meanwhile, Luis Rodriguez comes in with 12.9 points per game. Further, Dedan Thomas Jr. comes in with 12.1 points per game while also having 6.3 assists per game this year.

UNLV is currently 332nd in the nation in rebounding, while sitting 328th in defensive rebounding percentage this year. Rodrguez leads the way here as well. he comes into the game with seven rebounds per game this year. Jalen Hill and Keylan Boone come in tied for second on the team in rebounds. Both are averahing 6.1 rebounds per gam this year. Hill has not played since January 6th though.

UNLV is 151st in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 204th in field goals made per game this year. One help here is that UNLV does not turn the ball a lot. They are 26th in the nation in turnovers per game. Rodriguez plays a role here too. He comes in with 2.1 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Kalib Boone has 1.5 steals per game this year while also having 1.7 blocks per game on the season.

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State is 29th in the nation in adjusted efficiency this year. They are 19th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency, and 72nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Colorado State is 44th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting fourth in the nation in effective field goal percentage this year. They are also tenth in the nation in assists per game. They are led by Isaiah Stevens who comes in with 17.1 points per game this year. He is also shooting 51.7 percent this year, while also having 7.2 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Nique Clifford comes in with 13.5 points per game this year. Further, Patrick Cartier comes in with 12.6 points per game. Meanwhile, both of them are shooting 59.8 percent from the field this year.

Colorado State is 301st in the nation in total rebounds this year, but thye are 163rd in the nation in defensive rebound percentage this year. Clifford is the leader here as well. He comes in with 6.3 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Joe Scott had 5.9 rebounds per game this year.

Colorado State is 113th in opponent points per game this year. They are also good at holding onto the ball. Colorado State sits 45th in the nation in turnovers per game. Isaiah Stevens has been solid here for Colorado State. He comes in with 1.5 steals per game, while Nique Clifford comes in with 1.4 steals per game this year.

Final UNLV-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

Colorado State has a solid offense. Each of their top four scorers this year come in with over ten points per game, while also shooting over 51 percent from the field. UNLV is not good at forcing bad shots either. They do have Kalib Boone, who can force some bad shots inside, but he cannot stop four quality shooters at the same time. Neither team is amazing on defense, Colorado State is better there too. Still, the line on this game is spot on. Take the over in this one.

Final UNLV-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Over 146.5 (-110)