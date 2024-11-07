ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UNLV-Hawaii prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UNLV-Hawaii.

The UNLV Rebels endured a very tough loss to Boise State a few weeks ago. That game was for the Mountain West lead and for a legitimate shot at the Group of Five championship and a College Football Playoff berth. Not winning that game — which was ferocious, spirited, physical, and close — had to be emotionally draining for coach Barry Odom and his UNLV team. With the team's foremost goals now slipping out of reach, it might be hard for the Rebels to be fully motivated for the remainder of their season. However, playing for a 10-win season — a 10-2 record — is still a big deal. UNLV wants to be remembered as a team which finished its season strong and did not collapse after the Boise State game. Now we get to find out how much trust and commitment exist in that locker room. Now we get to see just how much faith and belief Barry Odom has instilled in his UNLV players. Will those players go to the wall for their coach and for each other, or will that Boise State game essentially become the end of the Rebels' season, the moment when their desire to compete and perform maxed out and then decreased in lower-stakes games throughout the month of November? This game against Hawaii is really intriguing because we will find out if UNLV still cares about its season, or if the Rebels play as though everything is lost and nothing will ever matter as much as it did against Boise State.

There are still games to play for UNLV, but the Rebels face the choice of whether they want to go all-out for these games. The Rebels have to show, to themselves and the outside world, that the season truly isn't over, and that 10 wins is a goal worth fighting for.

Why UNLV Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rebels really needed a week off after the Boise State loss. They needed a week to physically heal up after a very punishing and grueling game. They also needed a week off to mentally recharge after being spent. UNLV has been able to flush the negativity out of the system with this idle week coming at the perfect time on the calendar. Now UNLV can regroup and pursue a 10-win season in November. Hawaii is feisty, but the Rainbow Warriors are not physical enough or deep enough to stay with Vegas over the course of 60 full minutes. UNLV will pull away in the second half to win this game very comfortably.

Why Hawaii Could Cover The Spread/Win

UNLV might be done with its season from a mental standpoint. Some losses become so shattering and brutal that teams never really recover from them. That could be the case here with UNLV. Vegas played a sloppy game at Oregon State the week before its Boise State game. That tells you UNLV was looking ahead to BSU instead of focusing only on Oregon State. If UNLV is immature enough to look ahead to one opponent, it is also immature enough to have a “hangover” loss against a Hawaii team which, win or lose, will play very hard for 60 minutes.

Final UNLV-Hawaii Prediction & Pick

We aren't sure which UNLV team will show up here. For that reason, we recommend passing on this game.

Final UNLV-Hawaii Prediction & Pick: UNLV -13.5