The UNLV Rebels and Nevada Wolf Pack are in the middle of the standings in the Mountain West. However, it has been an enjoyable season for the Rebels. The Rebels have nearly upset two of the top teams in the conference, and it seems like no one will be too keen on playing them in the conference playoffs by the season's end. Nevada also has a near upset against one of those top teams, which shows the Mountain West could be more wide open than people think. Nevada won both matchups between these teams last season, breaking a streak of four consecutive victories for UNLV. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UNLV-Nevada prediction and pick.

UNLV has lost three games in a row, which is disappointing as the two previous games before those results were back-to-back outright wins as underdogs. The Rebels were 5.5-point underdogs against the Mountain West-leading Utah State Aggies but won that game 65-62. Then, they were 10.5-point underdogs against San Diego State and won by eight points. The next game, they were eight-point favorites against Wyoming at home and lost by eight points before losing two close games to New Mexico and Utah State, who are currently tied at 9-1 in the conference.

Nevada has also lost three games in a row but has been under slightly different circumstances. They had three consecutive wins against Fresno State, Air Force, and San Jose State, which all came as double-digit favorites, and then lost three consecutive games as underdogs. It seems like the Wolf Pack are winning the games they should and losing the games the oddsmakers expect them to. However, they haven't been as profitable for bettors.

UNLV-Nevada College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UNLV-Nevada Odds

UNLV: +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +168

Nevada: -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 132.5 (-110)

Under: 132.5 (-110)

How to Watch UNLV vs. Nevada

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wolf Pack have mostly been winning their games as favorites and losing their games as underdogs. However, the problem for bettors is that they haven't been winning the games by enough or losing the games by too much. Nevada failed to cover the spread in nine of their last ten games, with their only cover being a one-point loss against New Mexico as 5.5-point underdogs. UNLV has been a much better team from a betting perspective. The Rebels covered four of their last five games, with three of those four coming against Utah State and New Mexico.

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

UNLV will have trouble generating offense against Nevada, which has been their problem for most of the season. The Rebels rank 258th in the nation in total offense, averaging 71.2 points per game. The one thing that UNLV has going for them is their three-point efficiency, which is good against a team that struggles to defend that shot. However, the Rebels take nearly the fewest threes per game in college basketball. UNLV must completely alter their game plan to use that to their advantage. The Wolf Pack ranks 82nd in total defense, allowing 68 points per game.

Final UNLV-Nevada Prediction & Pick

The argument can be made that water will always find its level regarding betting trends. However, it's challenging to see a way where Nevada's failure to cover nine of their past ten games won't rear its ugly head again in this game. One team will have to snap a three-game losing streak in this matchup, and UNLV looks in a better position to do it.

Final UNLV-Nevada Prediction & Pick: UNLV +4.5 (-105)