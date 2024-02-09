UNLV faces New Mexico. Our college basketball odds series includes our UNLV New Mexico prediction, odds, and pick.

The New Mexico Lobos have clearly improved this season. That's a weird thing to say for a team which did not lose a game until early January last season, and which went unbeaten in nonconference play in November and December of 2022. Yet, it's true. This New Mexico team didn't go unbeaten in nonconference play, but it has been steadier in the Mountain West portion of its season. Coach Richard Pitino has learned lessons about managing a team over the course of the full season. Some teams dominate the noncon portion of the slate but then get knocked around in conference play. UNM has taken a few hits, but last season's team collapsed at this point in the season. This team is showing more resilience and staying power.

New Mexico traveled to Wyoming this past week. The Lobos had just lost at home to Boise State. They didn't play a great game, but Boise State's Max Rice unexpectedly torched them for 35 points in a rare home-court loss in Albuquerque. Last year's New Mexico team probably would have allowed the Boise State loss to carry over into the Wyoming game. This team, one year later, showed a very different side of itself. New Mexico pulled away from Wyoming late to win decisively and immediately get back on track. That's what this year's UNM team has done to separate itself from last year's group.

Here are the UNLV-New Mexico College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: UNLV-New Mexico Odds

UNLV Rebels: +12.5 (-118)

New Mexico Lobos: -12.5 (-104)

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How To Watch UNLV vs New Mexico

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why UNLV Could Cover the Spread

The Rebels are getting 12.5 points. That's a large number. The Rebels aren't an especially good team, and they won't make the NCAA Tournament, but they do play tough games in the Mountain West. They nearly won on the road at Colorado State. They have already beaten Creighton, a good team, by 15 points. They have won three straight games and were able to win comfortably against the same Wyoming team New Mexico just defeated. Crucially, the Rebels come to Albuquerque with a week of rest. At some point in the season, every Mountain West team gets a full-week break instead of having to play two games in the same week. UNLV just had that lighter week. This team will be physically and mentally fresh, whereas New Mexico just did play Wyoming in its midweek game and might be a little more tired as this game moves along. Even if New Mexico starts well and gets a 10-point lead, UNLV can wait things out and eventually reduce UNM's margin in the second half to cover the spread.

Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread

The Lobos have been more consistent this season than they were last season, a point we noted above in the introduction. UNM plays very well in Albuquerque and rarely loses. The Boise State loss was a product of one opposing player getting really hot and staying really hot. UNLV does not have a player who is likely to stand tall and thwart New Mexico. This team continues to show it is for real, and that should help the Lobos hammer the Rebels by a lot.

Final UNLV-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

New Mexico wins outright, but the spread is big and UNLV is rested. Take UNLV.



Final UNLV-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: UNLV +12.5