We're back again to bring you our betting predictions and picks for the Week 7 slate of college football action. This next game takes us to the Mountain West Conference as we'll see the UNLV Rebels (4-1) take on the Utah State Aggies (1-4) in a heated rivalry tilt. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UNLV- Utah State prediction and pick.

The UNLV Rebels are hot out of the gates with a 4-1 record and opened 1-0 in the Mountain West with a win over Fresno State. After winning their first four games of the season, they dropped their first loss in a 44-41 thriller against Syracuse. They'll look to bounce back as the convincing betting favorites here.

The Utah State Aggies have struggled at 1-4 and they're 0-1 in the Mountain West to start the season. They've had to face three ranked teams already in No. 13 USC, No. 12 Utah, and most recently No. 21 Boise State. They'll hope to figure things out as they head back home the betting underdogs in this one.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UNLV- Utah State Odds

UNLV: -18.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -1200

Utah State: +18.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +720

Over: 65.5 (-115)

Under: 65.5 (-105)

How to Watch UNLV vs. Utah State

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UNLV Could Cover The Spread/Win

The UNLV Rebels have been impressive to start the season and their offense has been a surprise storyline this season, posting scoring totals of 72, 59, and 41 points in three respective contests. They've certainly been the “runnin” Rebels in totaling 1,259 rushing yards to their 815 yards through the air. Every skill player on offense has a chance to carry the ball in this system and it's resulted in electric play from UNLV against their competition. Look for them to take advantage of this weak Aggies defense as they look to promote their rushing attack once again.

Transfer receiver Ricky White III has also been huge in bailing the Rebels out on their third-down conversions this season. Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams can be a capable passer at points of the game, but he's most dangerous on the ground and leads this team in rushing with 260 yards of his own. Expect the read option to be a huge part of their game plan as they look to wear out the interior line of Utah State.

Why Utah State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Utah State Aggies are trying to find their footing through this point of the season as they've lost four straight games following a win over Robert Morris in their season opener. Last game, they ran into the phenom that is Ashton Jeanty as they allowed him 189 yards and three touchdowns on the ground…in the first half. There's not much the Aggies could have done against the Heisman-favorite and while the loss may have been demoralizing, they have a chance to redeem themselves with a win at home in this one.

The Aggies will look to lean on Senior quarterback Spencer Petras in this one. He's been solid in marching them down the field, but he'll need to be perfect and not turn the ball over, keeping his three interception total where it is. Running back Rasul Faison has also been a bright spot on this team with 504 total yards through this point, but he'll need a strong push from his lineman to have success here.

Final UNLV-Utah State Prediction & Pick

UNLV and Utah State are meeting for yet another tilt and Utah State actually leads this rivalry at 7-3 in the last 10 meetings. This season may be a different story, however, as both teams have gotten off to opposite starts to begin the season. Granted, the Aggies have had to face much stiffer competition, but their showing against the run game last week could spell trouble against another run-heavy team like UNLV.

UNLV should have an advantage here with their multifaceted rushing attack and Hajj-Malik Williams should have some opportunities to pull the ball and get out into space against this defense. If the UNLV Rebels can convert on their third-down chances and eat up the clock throughout this game, they should be able to cover the spread handily.

For our final prediction, we'll have to roll with the UNLV Rebels to cover this spread. While 19 points may seem like a lot, this Utah State team has been known to fold on defense and given the scenario of a shootout, we like UNLV's chances of striking first and not looking back. Let's take the Rebels with the points.

Final UNLV-Utah State Prediction & Pick: UNLV -18.5 (-115)