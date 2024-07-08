One of our favorite classic shows is coming back as Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 just released a creepy new trailer.

The popular Netflix series is returning later this month with new intense episodes. The show has quite a background and cult following. It ran from 1987 to 2002 and was picked back up by the streamer in 2020.

Episodes feature unexplained disappearances, murders, and events, including ghosts, UFOs, and more. If you're familiar with the show, each episode is introduced with its mysterious, chilling theme music, which sets the uncomfortable tone of what's to come.

New Unsolved Mysteries trailer

“I dreamed of being able to solve a case like this,” a woman says in the opening of the new trailer. “I would be lying if I told you that it didn't keep me up on certain nights. I did become a little bit obsessed with it.”

Another woman says, “There are still unanswered questions with this case. Factors that I can't explain.”

During this, we also see scenes of a staircase and crime photos.

The woman introduced at the beginning returns and says, “This case is solvable and will be solved.”

From there, a bag is seen being held by a crime scene investigator. A man says, “Why is a severed head sitting in a field? Who is she?”

If that's not enough to intrigue you, there's also going to be a new episode on the infamous Jack the Ripper, which, to this day, remains unsolved of who the murderer was.

A reenactment is the scene of a person walking in the 19th century. “Jack the Ripper frightened people in a way that no killer had ever done before,” a man says.

A new scene is shown from there, and a woman says, “I saw it. I don't know how to explain it. There's something out there.”

Another person says, “I'm still afraid to go outside at night.”

It looks like this particular episode will explore a UFO sighting, considering there's a shot of a person looking up at the sky.

It then cuts to an interrogation and a weird person standing in a doorway. “He moves the curtain…[gasps] and sees this horrific sight,” a British-sounding woman states in an interview.

We also get a glimpse of a wedding video, an insight into the death of a woman named Amanda, and it ends with someone saying, “We need to find out what happened here.”

Towards the end, glowing red eyes are seen. A man says, “We didn't forget. We're still looking.”

It looks as intense, terrifying, and intriguing as ever. Since the original series with host Robert Stack started in the '80s, audiences have been captivated — and sometimes scared — of the show. Plus, it's a chance for viewers to help solve crimes and mysteries. A dedicated website for the series allows for tips and more.

Watch new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on July 31 only on Netflix.