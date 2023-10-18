The clothing brand Urban Outfitters recently partnered with students at five select HBCUs to promote their new capsule collection. The revenue from the collection, which opened at 10 a.m. on Oct. 17, will go directly to the supporting universities.

The students who modeled the clothing were summer intern for Urban Outfitters. They were members of the Summer Class Program, a 10-week design internship at the company.

The students, and their representative HBCUs, are listed below

Mya Harris, North Carolina A&T University Faith Reeves, Tennessee State University Bishr Burns, Morehouse College Mike Tambashe, North Carolina Central University Sade Holt, Hampton University.

During their internship, the students worked with Urban Outfitter's design team to create all sorts of products emblazoned with school memorabilia. Hats, water bottles, scarves, and graphic tee shirts were just some of the types of clothing they worked with. After the summer, the students all went to Urban Outfitter's headquarters in Philadelphia for a photoshoot, modeling the products they helped create.

2023 marks another year of Urban Outfitter's partnership with HBCU students. In 2021, students from Clark Atlanta University, North Carolina A&T, and Howard University participated in the same program.

Clark Atlanta student Jalen Bradford talked about the relief he felt working with Urban Outfitters.

“Being Black and working in a predominantly white industry, especially at a corporate job, can be daunting on the mental. When you feel as if you have to do the most to get the last for feeling like your perspective doesn't sit right with the company, but working with Urban Outfitters, I didn't feel that at all.”