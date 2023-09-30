Soccer icon Lionel Messi has always been an enigmatic figure, capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide with his adventures both on and off the pitch. Recently, Messi appeared surprised at the US Open Cup final alongside his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, despite being sidelined due to an injury. What truly stole the show, however, was the presence of a “mystery” baby girl donning a jersey with “PAPI” (Daddy in Spanish) emblazoned on the back.

Fans were left intrigued, eagerly speculating about the identity of this adorable addition to the Messi family, particularly in light of Messi's recent openness to the idea of having another child, preferably a daughter. Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo's love story, which blossomed in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, culminated in a beautiful marriage in 2017. The couple already shares three sons: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. Yet, supporters have eagerly awaited news of a potential fourth member, as Messi has expressed his desire to have a daughter.

The mystery surrounding Messi's family deepened when the couple arrived at the DRV PNK Stadium, home to Inter Miami, for the US Open Cup final. Alongside them was a baby girl adorned in an endearing “PAPI” jersey, sparking widespread speculation that Messi and Antonella had welcomed their long-awaited daughter into the world.

As fans' curiosity peaked, it was revealed that the baby girl in the “PAPI” jersey was not Messi and Antonella's fourth child but rather Bruna, the daughter of Messi's Inter Miami teammate, Jordi Alba. This heartwarming scene, with Antonella cradling Bruna in her arms, sheds light on the strong bonds and friendships that extend beyond the football pitch.

Jordi Alba, a former teammate of Messi's at Barcelona, is the father of three children, with Bruna being his cherished daughter. The touching embrace between Antonella and Bruna is a testament to the profound relationships and camaraderie within the families of these two football superstars. While the mystery of Messi and Antonella's future family additions endures, this heartwarming moment at the US Open Cup final highlights the beauty of shared bonds and cherished friendships in football.