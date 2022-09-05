American tennis sensation Coco Gauff is definitely must-see TV. As she made US Open history on Sunday, the teenager also made sure to entertain the crowd Dikembe Mutombo-style.

During the final game of her match with Zhang Shuai in the Round of 16, she raced down a shot and got it over the net with a two-handed backhand. Her opponent then mistakenly hit a forehand volley to the net to give Gauff the point.

After the intense exchange, Gauff couldn’t help but celebrate and pulled out the Mutombo finger wag to the enjoyment of the fans in attendance and the viewers at home.

Coco Gauff took just one hour and 57 minutes to get things done and win 7-5, 7-5–making the Dikembe Mutombo finger wag an even more fitting celebration.

It is also worth noting that the 18-year-old made history in the process. According to Forbes, Gauff is the youngest American to reach the US Open quarterfinals ever since Melanie Oudin in 2009.

“It feels insane, I mean Ashe Stadium chanting my name,” Gauff said of the win. “I was trying not to smile on the bench on my last changeover. I was trying to stay in the moment, in my head I was smiling. I can’t believe you guys were chanting like that. It’s crazy.”

With Serena Williams out of the competition, all eyes are now on Gauff. Many are hoping to see a homegrown athlete win on American soil, so the expectations are really high. With the confidence Gauff is playing with, though, home fans will certainly love her chances.

Next up for Gauff is Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals.