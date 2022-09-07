Coco Gauff secures big victory, even in US Open loss to Carolina Garcia

Coco Gauff did not muster enough strength to pull herself into the semifinals of the 2022 US Open women’s singles tournament, as she fell prey to Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals to the tune of a 3-6, 4-6 score. However, that’s the deepest run she has had so far in her still-young pro career in the US Open. Prior to that, Gauff had not gotten past the round of 32 and struck out of the tourney in the second round in last year’s edition of the event.

“You’re playing someone off the bat, they’re standing on top of the baseline and ripping balls, it’s not easy,” Gauff said after the match, via WTATennis.com. “She has the type of game that you kind of have to adjust to because I feel like it’s not hit-or-miss because she definitely makes more, but you’re hitting a good serve, and sometimes you’re not expecting the ball to come back as fast and as deep as she was hitting it.”

And even though she lost to Garcia, Gauff has plenty of reasons to smile about, as enumerated by Jose Morgado. The future remains bright for Gauff, who is only going to get better with age. She has not even reached her peak yet, so that’s something to be excited about for her fans.

Coco Gauff has a lot to celebrate: – She will make her top 10 debut on Monday (between #8 and #10);

– Top 5 in the WTA Race to the Finals;

Gauff entered the 2022 US Open ranked 12th in the world, but it’s really just a matter of time before she cracks the Top 10. Gauff nearly secured her first Grand Slam victory when she made it all the way to the finals of the 2022 French Open where she fell short in a 6-1, 6-3 loss to Iga Swiatek.

The 18-year-old Coco Gauff is viewed as among the next in line for American greatness in the sport. With Serena Williams now retired, she has an opportunity to cover some of the void left by Williams by starting to win major events.

At the moment, Gauff has 2,986 WTA points, fifth overall, thanks in large part to three singles titles across 18 tournaments played. Swiatek tops the rankings with 7.990 points off six titles in 14 tournaments.