Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz are supposed to be the inheritors of tennis's Big Three title. All of them have been faring well into the ATP season. Except for one, who has had a rocky end-of-the-season stretch. The Danish prodigy has not looked well since Wimbledon. Now, he just suffered one of the worst US Open exits in his career at the hands of Roberto Carballes Baena. Who was to blame for all of this? Rune knew exactly where his finger was headed.

The ATP almost always favors top-seeded players whether it is in the US Open or any grand slam major. They give them the best courts and atmosphere to ensure that their sole performance affects the match outcome. Apparently, this is not what Holger Rune has been getting despite his world ranking. He unveiled his feelings on the ATP after his loss to Roberto Carballes Baena, via Tennis.com.

“As [better] as you get in the rankings, it’s more benefits you should get with playing in better conditions. I think that’s a normal way, and…it’s how they do with all the players. But they didn’t do it with me here,” Rune said about how he got placed in Court 5 rather than any other playing atmosphere. But, he adds that there was nothing to blame on the courts after his performance, “That’s obviously disappointing, but [I’m] not going to blame the court on the loss.”

Will he still be able to reclaim his Big Three status with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner?