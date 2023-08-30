Coco Gauff went viral in her US Open matchup against Laura Siegemund. This was not because of a demolition job or a historically great shot. Rather, the American teen got a lot of attention for going feral against the umpire and her opponent. This all stemmed from Siegemund's lack of readiness to receive Gauff's services. A lot of boos and jeers came from the corners of Flushing Meadows that night which the 35-year-old WTA veteran did not appreciate.

Laura Siegemund was very emotional after her US Open matchup against Coco Gauff. The German WTA veteran could not hold back tears when discussing how devastated she was during the crowd's boos. She unveiled her true feelings in her post-game interview, via Jose Morgado of Sport TV Portugal.

Laura Siegemund played a fantastic match against title favorite Coco Gauff last night but she got booed of the court for, imagine, at 36yo having to slowdown the pace of play between against a 19yo. Got a point penalty for that. She had things to say: pic.twitter.com/P3yoiffk3P — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 29, 2023

“I am very, very disappointed by the way the people treated me today. There is no doubt that I’m slow. I should be quicker. But at the same time, it’s how I play,” the former US Open doubles champion said about the pace of her game. Siegemund also added why this controversy stings a lot, “They treated me like I was a bad person. What do I play tennis for? I’m 35. I’m not going to reach my best rankings anymore, not in singles. I play out there for the people. I play for the effort.”

There are a lot of fans who jeered Siegemund on social media after her incident at Flushing Meadows. Despite this, she had the early lead over Gauff which proved her worthiness as a competitor.