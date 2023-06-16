The 2023 US Open began with Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele tied after the first day, and Fowler made history of his own. On Friday, defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick made headlines of his own with a hole-in-one towards the end of his round.

This marks the third ace so far in the US Open all of which came on this 15th hole. But this is also the first of Fitzpatrick's career. But the best part of all of this is his stunned reaction after the ball landed in the cup. After hitting the shot, it turns out that Fitzpatrick missed seeing the ball go into the cup, which might explain the delayed reaction from the reigning champ.

The surprise reaction is just too good. pic.twitter.com/yYtR2d30O5 — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) June 16, 2023

Fitzpatrick becomes just one of two players to win the US Open and make a hole-in-one along with Gary Player, but Fitzpatrick is the first ever to do so as the defending champion. In 2022, Fitzpatrick outlasted Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler by one stroke to win the trophy, but he entered the 2023 US Open at +15000 to win the event this time around.

Going into the 15th hole at Los Angeles Country Club, Matt Fitzpatrick was at +1, so this ace moved him to the minus territory in what could be a massive boost for his hopes. Prior to that, he had a par on every hole in his round, so adding an ace certainly helps his score.

Wyndham Clark moved past Fowler and Schauffele, although the latter two are scheduled to tee off later on Friday for their second round.