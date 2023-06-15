The 2023 US Open kicked off on Thursday at the Los Angeles Country Club, and all eyes were on the course. The LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger has stolen the show for many, but there are plenty of big names taking the course in hopes of winning the $3.6 million grand prize. One golfer who stole the show early on is Michael Brennan.

Within the first hour of the tournament and in the first few holes, Brennan dropped what could end up being the best shot of the entire tournament.

BANG! 💥 Michael Brennan of @WakeMGolf with the shot of the day so far! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/gCc3DQyMwj — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2023

Brennan was facing away from the flag, hit the slope, and the ball rolled perfectly right into the cup. Unsurprisingly, Twitter exploded after this amazing shot by Brennan.

When I think about the great, GREAT golf courses in the world, I think about the creativity allowed around the greens. Slopes, angles, etc. allow more shots and more genius from players. This is a perfect example from Michael Brennan at the third.pic.twitter.com/clM3AKcpeb — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) June 15, 2023

Gonna be a fun US Open this year! Creativity is in play.

And LACC looks amazing. https://t.co/hrXSgPmSRu — George McCallum (@ghmccallum) June 15, 2023

This shot is absolutely incredible 🤯 https://t.co/oPSLbZSrkQ — Fishy_Cakess (@Fishy_Cakess) June 15, 2023

Great architecture leads to great shots https://t.co/ib4wPDmdSa — H2 (@ShortParFore) June 15, 2023

Brennan started off even through six holes, but the entire field through the early portion of the US Open was close as can be. Coming into the tournament, he was listed as 2500-1 odds to win the entire thing, so him making a shot like this early on is certainly something.

What's even more shocking is that Brennan is one of the amateurs that qualified for the US Open, and he is currently at Wake Forest on the golf team. So, of course, the Wake Forest account made note of Brennan's insane shot.

👀 Michael Brennan 👀 https://t.co/dEJwG7xCIa — Wake Forest Men's Golf (@WakeMGolf) June 15, 2023

The Los Angeles Country Club has long been marveled for its unique play, and shots such as this one from Michael Brennan are exactly why. At this rate, even though it's the first day, this could end up as the best shot of the entire tournament.